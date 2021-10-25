Pair charged with murdering four-week-old baby

A four-week-old baby died in 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two people have been charged with murdering a baby after a four-week-old infant died.

Ollie Davis was found unresponsive in his cot in October 2017 while at home in Beaumont Leys in Leicester.

Two people were arrested days later and police have since been investigating what happened.

Leicestershire Police have now announced that Kayleigh Driver, 29, and Michael Davis, 27, have been charged with the murder of a victim under one.

They also face a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child, two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

They were due to appear in Leicester Magistrates Court on Monday.