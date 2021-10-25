Breaking News

Eco mob returns to block busy London road as activists face jail threat

25 October 2021, 08:09 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 08:59

Protesters glued themselves to the road
Protesters glued themselves to the road. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have returned to cause misery for motorists as they blocked the busy A10 road in London.

Insulate Britain, which have drawn rage from motorists as they blocked roads including the M25 and the Port of Dover in recent weeks, had suspended campaigning until Monday.

They claimed they had done so in light of a speech Boris Johnson made on climate change.

But it also followed a fiery encounter with drivers when they demonstrated in Essex, with commuters taking matters into their own hands by dragging campaigners off the road.

On Monday, they returned to block a busy London intersection near Liverpool Street, with drivers trying to get around campaigners as they held up banners.

Police arrived within minutes and began speaking to the activists, some of whom had glued their hands to the road.

An activists was seen being dragged off the road as she went limp, while another stood in front of a van as it slowly drove at him.

Reports said campaigners were also blocking Southwark Bridge and the Limehouse Causeway at the junction with the A1206 near Canary Wharf.

The group, which demands the insulation of Britain's social housing by 2025 for economic and environmental reasons, is the subject of court bans on parts of the UK's road network. It believes the protests today do not cover court orders banning them from campaigning on certain roads.

Contempt of court applications have already been made against some activists. Contempt can bring prison sentences and fines.

National Highways has made nine applications to the High Court against Insulate Britain activists for breaching injunctions by blocking the M25 motorway.

The court will decide whether they breached the orders, which were made earlier in October.

Hundreds of arrests have been made throughout the group's demonstrations.

City of London Police said: "Bishopsgate is currently closed at the junction with Wormwood Street due to protest activity. Police are at the scene but please avoid the area if possible as this is causing disruption to traffic

"Police are also at Southwark Bridge at the junction with Upper Thames Street, which is also closed in both directions, due to protest activity. Please avoid the area if possible."

Officers picked up demonstrators and carried them away, making about a dozen arrests initially.

Updates to follow

