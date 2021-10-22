Breaking News

Eco mob are back: Insulate Britain threaten half-term road chaos

22 October 2021, 10:04 | Updated: 22 October 2021, 10:49

Insulate Britain protesters have caused misery on the roads in recent weeks.
Insulate Britain protesters have caused misery on the roads in recent weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Eco protesters from Insulate Britain have threatened to return to disrupting roads, causing misery for motorists during half-term.

The group said it will "rise up against tyranny" in response to the Government's Net Zero strategy, which it revealed earlier this week.

The activists had previously said on October 14 that they were pausing the disruptive protests for 10 days - until Monday, October 25.

Over the last few weeks they have ground roads to a halt during rush-hour traffic, including the M25 and the entrance to the Dover ferry port.

They've clashed with furious drivers on multiple occasions, including one mum on the school run who drove her 4x4 car into activists blocking a road near the M25.

Read more: Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

The woman, who was taking her 11-year-old son to school, stormed out of her car to take on Insulate Britain protesters during their demonstrations last week.

Two members of the group, wearing high-vis jackets, were seen sitting in front of her vehicle as another stood in front of it, holding on to the bonnet.

Confronting members of the group, she said: "Move out the way. I'm not joking, my son needs to get to school and I need to get to work."

"I don't care what the issue is, my son is 11, he needs to get to school today," the furious mother is seen shouting in LBC footage.

"So move out of the way and let me get my son to school!" she says.

Another angry driver was seen tying an Insulate Britain protester to a pole - with his own banner.

Others have been filmed tearing posters out of hands, dragging protesters off the road and hurling abuse at those blocking their route.

In a statement on Friday, the eco activists said the government's climate strategy "completely fails to meet the challenges we now face" and will be taking further action.

"What we need in this ‘period of consequence’ is a wartime style national effort, a united front of shared sacrifice, not a plan to cross your fingers and hope for the best," Insulate Britain said.

Read more: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

They said their campaign of "nonviolent civil resistance" will therefore continue.

Insulate Britain is a new campaign group that is calling on the UK government to put in place policy and funding for a national home insulation programme starting with all social housing. 

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

MPs signed the letter ahead of the Chancellor's Budget next week.

Over 100 MPs make pre-budget plea for Rishi Sunak to slash beer duty

The traditional yard of ale competition for lifeboat week has been cancelled

RNLI bans traditional yard of ale drinking contest amid binge drinking fears

The care sector is likely to struggle throughout winter, the CQC said.

Care system faces 'tsunami of unmet needs' amid winter crisis, watchdog warns

Halyna Hutchins, was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

Woman dies and man injured after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on film set

The Queen spent the night in hospital for checks, Buckingham Palace said

Queen spent night in hospital after having to cancel trip, Buckingham Palace says

British troops pursued suspected militants before killing them at close range

British troops 'in car chase with terror suspects before killing them in shootout'

Harthorne-Jones will be detained in a mental health hospital

Man convinced he had Covid shot wife to death over 'lack of attention'

The measures would give patients the right to demand face-to-face GP appointments

GPs threaten industrial action over Govt plans for face-to-face appointments

The Government has said schools "must not promote partisan political views" and should take steps to ensure "the balanced treatment" of political issues

Ideas such as 'white privilege' should not be taught as fact in schools, says Govt

The shooting is thought to have taken place in Belinda Road

Murder probe launched as man in his 20s killed following Brixton shooting

A file image of a Hampshire Police officer

Officer sacked for pursuing sexual relationship with domestic abuse victim

Boris Johnson wants to stick to Plan A and urged people to get their vaccines

Get your vaccine to keep Britain on track, PM pleads as he sticks to Plan A

The festival was created as a celebration of the UK's independence from the EU

MPs' fury as 'Festival of Brexit' rebranded with no mention of leaving the EU

The Government has batted away suggestions it has a back-up plan banning Christmas mixing

No10 dismisses 'Plan C' and denies plans for ban on Christmas household mixing

Most Tory MPs, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, have chosen not to wear face masks in the Commons since Covid restrictions were lifted

Rees-Mogg: Tories don't wear masks in Parliament because we are friends

Tony Blair has said the government should aim to issue 500,000 coronavirus vaccines per day

Tony Blair calls for government to issue 500k Covid booster jabs a day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir David Amess was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea last week

Sir David Amess suspect allegedly plotted to kill other MP, court hears
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Ali Harbi Ali has been charged with the murder of Sir David Amess.

Ali Harbi Ali charged with terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess
Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman reported being assaulted in Fever & Boutique in Exeter on Saturday

Police probe suspected needle spiking attacks - with dozens reported in one area
People left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies by the river.

Bridgend: Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi
Roads across the south were flooded due to heavy rain.

Storm Aurore: Roads flooded and cars abandoned after 'biblical' rain strikes UK
Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection
Ed Argar has told LBC the public can start to book Christmas parties.

Health Minister: 'Go ahead' and book Christmas parties but come forward for booster jab
Dominic Raab has said the prisoner recruitment scheme is a "win-win".

Raab: Bring in prisoners to solve HGV driver shortage, not 'cheap' foreign workers
Priti Patel has said MPs face a 'substantial' threat

MPs face 'substantial' threat in wake of Sir David Amess stabbing, Priti Patel says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages
Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary
'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss
Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole
'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police