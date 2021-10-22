Breaking News

Eco mob are back: Insulate Britain threaten half-term road chaos

Insulate Britain protesters have caused misery on the roads in recent weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Eco protesters from Insulate Britain have threatened to return to disrupting roads, causing misery for motorists during half-term.

The group said it will "rise up against tyranny" in response to the Government's Net Zero strategy, which it revealed earlier this week.

The activists had previously said on October 14 that they were pausing the disruptive protests for 10 days - until Monday, October 25.

Over the last few weeks they have ground roads to a halt during rush-hour traffic, including the M25 and the entrance to the Dover ferry port.

They've clashed with furious drivers on multiple occasions, including one mum on the school run who drove her 4x4 car into activists blocking a road near the M25.

Read more: Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

The woman, who was taking her 11-year-old son to school, stormed out of her car to take on Insulate Britain protesters during their demonstrations last week.

Two members of the group, wearing high-vis jackets, were seen sitting in front of her vehicle as another stood in front of it, holding on to the bonnet.

Confronting members of the group, she said: "Move out the way. I'm not joking, my son needs to get to school and I need to get to work."

"I don't care what the issue is, my son is 11, he needs to get to school today," the furious mother is seen shouting in LBC footage.

"So move out of the way and let me get my son to school!" she says.

Another angry driver was seen tying an Insulate Britain protester to a pole - with his own banner.

Others have been filmed tearing posters out of hands, dragging protesters off the road and hurling abuse at those blocking their route.

In a statement on Friday, the eco activists said the government's climate strategy "completely fails to meet the challenges we now face" and will be taking further action.

"What we need in this ‘period of consequence’ is a wartime style national effort, a united front of shared sacrifice, not a plan to cross your fingers and hope for the best," Insulate Britain said.

Read more: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

They said their campaign of "nonviolent civil resistance" will therefore continue.

Insulate Britain is a new campaign group that is calling on the UK government to put in place policy and funding for a national home insulation programme starting with all social housing.

This story is being updated