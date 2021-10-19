Eco protesters call for 10mph motorway speed limit so they can disrupt roads 'in safety'

19 October 2021, 15:18 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 15:26

An Insulate Britain protest on the M25 last month
An Insulate Britain protest on the M25 last month. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Insulate Britain protesters have called for a 10mph speed limit on motorways so its activists can protest safely and not come to harm while causing disruption on the roads.

The brazen demand was heard at a High Court hearing today where a judge extended an injunction granted to Transport for London (TfL) against Insulate Britain.

Since last month, the controversial eco protesters have blocked motorways around London as part of their demands for the government to provide insulation for all homes in the country, as well as "transition towards full decarbonisation" of society and the economy.

In the High Court hearing, Insulate Britain was given the opportunity to address the court.

And retired GP Diana Warner said National Highways, the government agency responsible for maintaining England’s motorways, should slow traffic to 10 or 20 mph when protesters are on the carriageways.

The full text of her statement has been posted on Insulate Britain’s website. In it, she says: “If National Highways are committed to safety, they will slow the traffic to 20mph, or 10mph, when there are people on the motorway. I am asking that National Highways do this.”

Insulate Britain was last week made subject to three injunctions granted to National Highways, banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London.

Read more: Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

Dr Warner’s statement continued: “National Highways claim that they have called for this injunction for safety, as well as for economic reasons. We are in agreement about the need for safety on the motorway, even if we disagree about what constitutes public safety in wider terms or about what is necessary for the good of the economy.

“Therefore, I ask that National Highways work with Insulate Britain to ensure safety for everyone, given that I for one will continue this campaign of civil resistance until we get a meaningful statement from the government that we can trust.”

LBC has contacted National Highways for comment.

Today’s High Court hearing saw the extension of a separate injunction granted to TfL.

The capital’s transport network was originally granted the civil banning order earlier this month, aimed at preventing the Extinction Rebellion offshoot obstructing traffic on some of the capital's busiest roads.

Mr Justice Lavender said the injunction was extended either until a trial is held in the case, a further court order is made, or 8 April next year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Gove was ambushed by anti-vaccine protesters in Westminster.

Michael Gove ambushed by anti-vaxxer mob on the streets of Westminster

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

A furious member of the public tied up a protestor with their own banner

Watch: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

Two teenagers have been arrested, police said

Two school pupils filmed attacking PCSO in north London street

Sajid Javid has warned of a 'tough winter' for the NHS

Sajid Javid warns of 'tough winter' as No10 'closely' monitors AY4.2 covid variant

The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK has caused chaos to the supply chain

Supply chain crisis: No 'visible' improvements in HGV driver shortage - RHA

The Government has outlined its net zero strategy: The Heat and Building Strategy.

Net zero strategy 'to support up to 440,000 jobs', business minister says

Roads have been closed off following the incident.

Woman, 23, dies in hit-and-run in west London

Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London

Price of a pint 'set to rise by 30p, and could hit £6 in London'

Lord Janner, who died in 2015, denied all charges against him

‘Multiple failings’ over handling of child abuse claims against Lord Janner, report finds

Boris Johnson was speaking at the Global Investment Summit

PM: UK must lead climate action because it 'knitted the deadly tea cosy' of climate change

Heathrow Airport passenger charges are set to rise

Heathrow passengers face paying more to fly from airport under new plans

The mother rammed her car into the protesters when they refused to move.

Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

The Tesco GetGo shop has opened in London

Tesco launches first checkout-free 'GetGo' store in London

Boris Johnson will announce the investment at the Global Investment Summit

£9.7bn overseas investment in UK will 'power economic recovery', PM says

Mark Francois called for 'David's law' to be introduced.

Tory MP calls for 'David’s law' to crack down on anonymous abuse online

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday

Justin McLaughlin: Teenager charged over boy's death at railway station
Former police officer James Ankrett has been jailed for five months

Police officer jailed over inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman
The Government confirmed a target for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035

£5k grants to help households replace boilers with heat pumps
Some schools have issued warnings over Netflix's new hit series, Squid Game.

Parents warned about hit Netflix show Squid Game after 'violence' in playgrounds
Three people have been injured in the blast

Ayr explosion: Family of four in serious condition after blast at house
George W Bush pictured with Colin Powell in 2002

Bush and Blair lead tributes to Colin Powell after death aged 84
Dr Tom Prichard rushed to the medical emergency in the stands.

'Fantastic feeling': Off-duty doctor hailed a hero for saving Newcastle fan's life
Goto Energy has collapsed.

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to go bust as gas prices spiral
Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire over the country's Covid passport mandate.

Analysis: Scottish Covid passports decried as 'illiberal' and a 'shambles'
Timpson has promised to cover its employees' HRT

Menopause awareness: Timpson to cover cost of employees' hormone replacement therapy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police