Police Federation chair suspended over sexual misconduct claims

21 December 2021, 23:16 | Updated: 21 December 2021, 23:20

John Apter has been suspended from his role.
John Apter has been suspended from his role. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The head of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has been suspended amid an investigation into alleged sex crimes.

John Apter, who leads the organisation, has also been suspended from duty by Hampshire Constabulary.

The allegations relate to four alleged breaches of professional standards, with a criminal investigation also being carried out into claims of sexual touching on two of those occasions.

The Police Federation tweeted on Tuesday: "We have been informed that the National Chair of the Police Federation has been suspended from duty by Hampshire Police whilst an investigation is undertaken.

"As a result he is also currently suspended from his current PFEW role.

"PFEW has acted as swiftly as possible in conjunction with the force."

Read more: Met refers itself to police watchdog over Downing Street party allegations

Read more: Police to 'make contact' with two people over alleged Covid breaches after Tory Xmas party

They went on to say: "The investigation is being undertaken by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"We are unable to comment on this matter until the investigation has concluded.

"National Vice-Chair Che Donald will be fulfilling all PFEW commitments in this area until further notice."

An IOPC spokesman said: "We can confirm that, on Friday December 17, we received a referral relating to a police constable from Hampshire Constabulary and we have started an independent investigation.

"On Monday December 20, the officer was served with a notice of investigation for potential breaches of police professional standards relating to four separate alleged incidents.

"They were also advised they are subject to criminal investigation, for sexual touching contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, in relation to two of those alleged incidents."

