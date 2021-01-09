Priti Patel defends police over use of Covid-19 lockdown fines

9 January 2021, 22:01

Priti Patel has defended how police have used Covid-19 fines
Priti Patel has defended how police have used Covid-19 fines. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Home Secretary has defended how police have handed out fines over alleged lockdown breaches, saying there is a "need for strong enforcement".

Priti Patel's support comes as Covid fines given by Derbyshire Police are now being reviewed after officers "surrounded" two women who were out for a walk at a remote reservoir.

The pair were each handed £200 fines after they each drove separately to go for a walk at a remote beauty spot situated around five miles from their homes, in a move that has been branded "bonkers".

One of the would-be walkers, Jessica Allen, told the BBC that officers also informed her that a hot drink she had brought with her was not allowed as it was "classed as a picnic".

West Mercia Police also tweeted on Friday that people in Shropshire should be aware that having a snowball fight was "obviously not a justifiable reason to be out of your house" and warned that such frolicking in the cold weather was "likely to result" in a £200 fine for breaking the lockdown rules.

But despite former police chiefs arguing there had been "damage done" to public trust by Derbyshire Constabulary's actions, Ms Patel praised efforts by officers to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Ex-Durham Police chief constable Mike Barton told BBC Breakfast that "for the public to comply with the law, they have got to think and see the police are acting fairly".

Read more: UK Covid-19 death toll passes 80,000

Read more: 16 arrested during anti-lockdown protest in south London

Ms Patel said: "Our police officers are working tirelessly to keep us safe. Not only are they continuing to take criminals off our streets, but they are also playing a crucial role in controlling the spread of the virus.

"The vast majority of the public have supported this huge national effort and followed the rules.

"But the tragic number of new cases and deaths this week shows there is still a need for strong enforcement where people are clearly breaking these rules to ensure we safeguard our country's recovery from this deadly virus.

"Enforcing these rules saves lives. It is as simple as that. Officers will continue to engage with the public across the country and will not hesitate to take action when necessary."

Her comments follow a report in the Daily Telegraph suggesting ministers are considering a "tough crackdown" to pressure more Britons to stay at home following record daily coronavirus death figures being reported on Thursday.

UK News

See more UK News

The UK death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 80,000

UK Covid-19 death toll passes 80,000

6 hours ago

The Queen and Prince Philip have been given their Covid-19 vaccinations

Queen and Prince Philip receive coronavirus vaccinations

7 hours ago

Five people have been arrested so far during the anti-lockdown protests

16 arrested during anti-lockdown protest in south London

7 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Capitol Breach Arrests

Man with painted face and ‘horns’ hat taken into custody after US Capitol mayhem

2 hours ago

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has banned Iran from importing the Oxford or Pfizer vaccines

Iran's leader calls UK and US coronavirus vaccines 'completely untrustworthy'

4 hours ago

Relatives of passengers

Indonesian airliner carrying 62 people goes missing after take-off

5 hours ago

The News Explained

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?

1 day ago

Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts

2 days ago

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

4 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London