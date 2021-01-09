Five arrested during anti-lockdown protest in south London

9 January 2021, 15:01

Five people have been arrested so far during the anti-lockdown protests
Five people have been arrested so far during the anti-lockdown protests. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Five people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest around Clapham Common in south London, the police have said.

Officers gathered in large numbers near the park on Saturday morning before the demonstration got under way at around midday.

Two men were detained early on at a nearby Sainsbury's supermarket as about 20 members of the public, many not wearing masks, looked on.

Police moved crowds away from the area in the direction of Stockwell, as four riot vans parked up outside the supermarket.

Some protesters could be heard shouting "take your freedom back" while passers-by heckled them.

Read more: Covid fines reviewed after two women 'surrounded' by 'bonkers' police

Watch: London patients queue for vaccine in near-freezing temperatures

A large police presence was in place near Clapham Common as the demonstration began
A large police presence was in place near Clapham Common as the demonstration began. Picture: PA
The protesters were heckled by members of the public
The protesters were heckled by members of the public. Picture: PA

A crowd of around 30 maskless demonstrators chanted while marching along Clapham High Street as dozens of police officers attempted to keep them within contained to the area.

One woman yelled from her car at the protesters, "There's a pandemic going on you t***s", while another bystander shouted "idiots".

Officers could be seen questioning several people not wearing face coverings, as well as a maskless cameraman who was filming officers.

Another protester was arrested at Clapham Common park.

Read more: London gym owners issued £1,000 fine for flouting Covid rules

Watch: London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares 'major incident' due to Covid spread

The man shouted, "I stand under common law, not maritime law and this is assault", as he was put into handcuffs by police officers.

A large police presence remains around Clapham Common station, but almost all protesters had left the area as of 2pm.

Met Police Events wrote on Twitter: "Five people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Clapham Common today.

"Gathering for the purpose of a protest is not an exemption to the rules.

"Those looking to gather today are urged to stay at home, or face enforcement action by officers."

Meanwhile, Police Scotland has urged members of the public not to attend an anti-lockdown march through Edinburgh.

The Scotland Against Lockdown group, which organises through social media, announced last week plans to "march for freedom" through the capital from Holyrood to the First Minister's residence at Bute House.

