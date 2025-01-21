Residents trapped after 40ft mountain of fly-tipped rubbish dumped on their road

21 January 2025, 15:06 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 15:13

Residents have been trapped after a mountain of fly-tipped rubbish longer than two double decker buses was dumped on their road.
Residents have been trapped after a mountain of fly-tipped rubbish longer than two double decker buses was dumped on their road. Picture: Lichfield District Council

By Lauren Lewis

Residents have been trapped after a mountain of fly-tipped rubbish longer than two double decker buses was dumped on their road.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Residents on the outskirts of Lichfield in Staffordshire were stranded after the material was dumped early on Monday.

A large lorry is believed to have dumped the rubbish blocking Watery Lane in the Curborough area, leaving the Curborough Countryside Centre with no vehicular access.

Contractors began work to remove the 10ft-high pile of waste at first light on Tuesday and finished clearing the road by the early afternoon.

Lichfield District Council is seeking video evidence to track down fly-tippers who dumped a huge mound of building waste stretching more than 40ft along a two-lane road, blocking access to homes and businesses.

Residents on the outskirts of Lichfield in Staffordshire were stranded after the material was dumped early on Monday.
Residents on the outskirts of Lichfield in Staffordshire were stranded after the material was dumped early on Monday. Picture: Lichfield District Council

Read more: 'I'll just knock you out the way': Customers try to ram Animal Rising activists staging demo in Sainsbury's meat aisle

Read more: John Lewis rolls out AI age checks for online knife sales

Lichfield District Council said in a statement: "Due to the scale of the fly tipping, we immediately informed the Environment Agency.

"In the meantime, our environmental health officers are looking for evidence whilst we make arrangements to safely remove and dispose of the waste as soon as possible.

"If anyone has information about the people or vehicles involved, or the origin of the waste, please contact us on 01543 308000."

Photo and video evidence can also be shared with council officers via the authority's online flytipping evidence submission portal.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bob the dog

Traffickers who tried to smuggle £45m worth of drugs caught after sending photo of dog showing phone number on collar
Trump's avalanche of executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons - explained.

Trump's executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons

Domestic abuser who strangled their girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her leg with a vodka bottle has been jailed for four years.

Domestic abuser who strangled girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her with vodka bottle jailed for four years
Officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in a property in West Calder, West Lothian

Girl, six, and man, 36, found dead inside home - as deaths treated as unexplained

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300
A woman found beaten to death in a London flat has been named as Marianne Kilonzi as a manhunt continues.

Banker, 43, beaten to death in London flat named and pictured as manhunt continues

World News

See more World News

Paul Givan

New legislation to address school uniforms hoped to be in by September 2025

1 min ago

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Top general quits over October 7 as Israel launches West Bank military operation

41 mins ago

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu

Turkey ski resort hotel fire kills at least 66 people and dozens more injured

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News