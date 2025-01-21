Residents trapped after 40ft mountain of fly-tipped rubbish dumped on their road

Residents have been trapped after a mountain of fly-tipped rubbish longer than two double decker buses was dumped on their road. Picture: Lichfield District Council

By Lauren Lewis

Residents have been trapped after a mountain of fly-tipped rubbish longer than two double decker buses was dumped on their road.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Residents on the outskirts of Lichfield in Staffordshire were stranded after the material was dumped early on Monday.

A large lorry is believed to have dumped the rubbish blocking Watery Lane in the Curborough area, leaving the Curborough Countryside Centre with no vehicular access.

Contractors began work to remove the 10ft-high pile of waste at first light on Tuesday and finished clearing the road by the early afternoon.

Lichfield District Council is seeking video evidence to track down fly-tippers who dumped a huge mound of building waste stretching more than 40ft along a two-lane road, blocking access to homes and businesses.

Residents on the outskirts of Lichfield in Staffordshire were stranded after the material was dumped early on Monday. Picture: Lichfield District Council

Read more: 'I'll just knock you out the way': Customers try to ram Animal Rising activists staging demo in Sainsbury's meat aisle

Read more: John Lewis rolls out AI age checks for online knife sales

Lichfield District Council said in a statement: "Due to the scale of the fly tipping, we immediately informed the Environment Agency.

"In the meantime, our environmental health officers are looking for evidence whilst we make arrangements to safely remove and dispose of the waste as soon as possible.

"If anyone has information about the people or vehicles involved, or the origin of the waste, please contact us on 01543 308000."

Photo and video evidence can also be shared with council officers via the authority's online flytipping evidence submission portal.