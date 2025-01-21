'I'll just knock you out the way': Customers try to ram Animal Rising activists staging demo in Sainsbury's meat aisle

Shoppers were annoyed after activists blocked a Sainsbury's meat aisle for more than an hour on Saturday afternoon. Picture: TikTok

By Flaminia Luck

Animal Rights activists have been rammed by frustrated shoppers in a Sainsbury's supermarket while staging a sit-in protest.

The clip posted on social media shows seven members of the campaign group sitting cross-legged in the meat aisle of the Portswood branch of the supermarket chain, near Southampton, last Saturday afternoon.

The protesters are seen holding banners with messages criticising the RSPCA Assured scheme and refuseing to move as shoppers try to pass them.

Angry shoppers can be heard saying "Who do you think you are?" and "You move - well, I'll just knock you out of the way", as well as using their trolleys to push past them.

One man, pushing a trolley, tries to force his way through the protesters saying: "I've asked you several times—nicely."

He adds: "Who do you think you are? I want to get past here."

Another irate shopper is seen telling them: "No, I'm not going round - you move.

And then: "Well, I'll just knock you out of the way with my trolley, then."

One of the Animal Rising members responds by saying: "We're here to make a protest, to make a point."

The clip then shows a member of Sainsbury's staff approaching the group - with many questioning why the store did not appear to do more to resolve the situation.

A shopper said "Well, I'll just knock you out of the way with my trolley, then". Picture: TikTok

The poster of the video wrote the caption: "Customers became very violent with animal rights activists during a supermarket protest.

"The protest was held by animal rights group animal rising to highlight the cruelty that the RSPCA is assuring.

"Well done to these amazing activists for standing there ground while being met with so much violence."

The group aims to draw attention to complaints made about the RSPCA Assured farm scheme which approves meat products sold by supermarket chains.

On social media, the group posted: "Multiple groups peacefully held banners, handed out leaflets, or sat in the aisles at Sainsbury’s and M&S stores around England over the weekend to raise awareness.

"Although actions like these may annoy some shoppers, we know that most people looking to buy RSPCA Assured products would be horrified by the suffering, cruelty and neglect rife within the scheme.

Animal Rising campaigners went viral this week with our peaceful action in a Sainsbury’s store angering shoppers in Southampton. Rightwing pundits sharing this video have spread our message about RSPCA Assured cruelty even wider than before!



The supermarket is a major stockist… pic.twitter.com/CCwl4YtyY3 — Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) January 21, 2025

"Farmed animals deserve the protection of the world’s largest animal charity as much as cats and dogs, but have been consistently let down by the world’s largest, most powerful animal charity.

"We hope 2025 is the year the RSPCA comes to its senses and embraces its core values of protecting ALL life.

Hampshire Constabulary said they were aware of the protest at Sainsbury's in Portswood, adding: "Local officers did attend the area in the early afternoon.

"However, there were no issues that will require further police intervention," reported the MailOnline.

Last month, Chris Packham quit as RSPCA president last month over concerns about alleged "animal cruelty".