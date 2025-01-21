'I'll just knock you out the way': Customers try to ram Animal Rising activists staging demo in Sainsbury's meat aisle

21 January 2025, 13:05 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 14:08

Activists
Shoppers were annoyed after activists blocked a Sainsbury's meat aisle for more than an hour on Saturday afternoon. Picture: TikTok

By Flaminia Luck

Animal Rights activists have been rammed by frustrated shoppers in a Sainsbury's supermarket while staging a sit-in protest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The clip posted on social media shows seven members of the campaign group sitting cross-legged in the meat aisle of the Portswood branch of the supermarket chain, near Southampton, last Saturday afternoon.

The protesters are seen holding banners with messages criticising the RSPCA Assured scheme and refuseing to move as shoppers try to pass them.

Angry shoppers can be heard saying "Who do you think you are?" and "You move - well, I'll just knock you out of the way", as well as using their trolleys to push past them.

One man, pushing a trolley, tries to force his way through the protesters saying: "I've asked you several times—nicely."

He adds: "Who do you think you are? I want to get past here."

Another irate shopper is seen telling them: "No, I'm not going round - you move.

Read more: Elon Musk hits out at critics for ‘dirty tricks’ after his hand gesture was compared to a Nazi salute

Read more: At least 66 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey and dozens more injured

And then: "Well, I'll just knock you out of the way with my trolley, then."

One of the Animal Rising members responds by saying: "We're here to make a protest, to make a point."

The clip then shows a member of Sainsbury's staff approaching the group - with many questioning why the store did not appear to do more to resolve the situation.

Animal Rising
A shopper said "Well, I'll just knock you out of the way with my trolley, then". Picture: TikTok

The poster of the video wrote the caption: "Customers became very violent with animal rights activists during a supermarket protest.

"The protest was held by animal rights group animal rising to highlight the cruelty that the RSPCA is assuring.

"Well done to these amazing activists for standing there ground while being met with so much violence."

The group aims to draw attention to complaints made about the RSPCA Assured farm scheme which approves meat products sold by supermarket chains.

On social media, the group posted: "Multiple groups peacefully held banners, handed out leaflets, or sat in the aisles at Sainsbury’s and M&S stores around England over the weekend to raise awareness.

"Although actions like these may annoy some shoppers, we know that most people looking to buy RSPCA Assured products would be horrified by the suffering, cruelty and neglect rife within the scheme.

"Farmed animals deserve the protection of the world’s largest animal charity as much as cats and dogs, but have been consistently let down by the world’s largest, most powerful animal charity.

"We hope 2025 is the year the RSPCA comes to its senses and embraces its core values of protecting ALL life.

Hampshire Constabulary said they were aware of the protest at Sainsbury's in Portswood, adding: "Local officers did attend the area in the early afternoon.

"However, there were no issues that will require further police intervention," reported the MailOnline.

Last month, Chris Packham quit as RSPCA president last month over concerns about alleged "animal cruelty".

d
One man, pushing a trolley, tries to force his way through the protesters saying: "I've asked you several times—nicely.". Picture: TikTok

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Domestic abuser who strangled their girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her leg with a vodka bottle has been jailed for four years.

Domestic abuser who strangled girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her with vodka bottle jailed for four years

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu

Turkey ski resort hotel fire kills at least 66 people and dozens more injured

Officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in a property in West Calder, West Lothian

Girl, six, and man, 36, found dead inside home - as deaths treated as unexplained

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Top general quits over October 7 as Israel launches West Bank military operation

A woman found beaten to death in a London flat has been named as Marianne Kilonzi as a manhunt continues.

Banker, 43, beaten to death in London flat named and pictured as manhunt continues

Yvette Cooper said Rudakubana was referred to the Prevent anti-terrorism programme three times and a review found his case should not have been closed.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘carried a knife more than ten times and bought blade on Amazon’

A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut

Israeli troops kill six in West Bank operation, Palestinian officials say

At least 66 people died in the fire

At least 66 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey and dozens more injured

Counter Terror Police arrested the fifteen year old who has since been released on bail.

Boy, 15, charged with terror offences relating to extremist Islam

Afghanistan US Detainees

Taliban confirm release of two Americans in prisoner exchange

John Lewis is using anti-spoofing technology to combat attempts to use photographs of adults to cheat the age check.

John Lewis rolls out AI age checks for online knife sales

High winds are set to batter the UK later this week

Storm Éowyn named by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter the UK this weekend

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of January 6 offences in the Oval Office of the White House

Executive orders: Donald Trump’s first actions and upcoming plans as president

Construction company fined £60,000 after steeplejack plunged 200ft to his death from church spire.

Construction company fined £60,000 after steeplejack plunged 200ft to his death from church spire

People are desperate to know what Baron said to Biden.

'What did he say?': People desperate to hear Barron Trump's comment at inauguration that ‘wiped smile of Biden’s face’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Musk speaking at the Capital One Arena

Elon Musk hits out at critics for ‘dirty tricks’ after his hand gesture was compared to a Nazi salute
Police discovered the homemade semi-automatic weapon during a search in May 2023 of the house James Maris

Teenager spared jail for 3D-printing semi-automatic gun at home

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in north-west Turkey

Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in Turkey kills at least 10 people

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea’s impeached leader defends martial law bid during public appearance

California Wildfires Alerts

Gusty winds and extreme fire weather return to Southern California

Greggs has become famed for the 'steak bake'

Greggs favourite urgently recalled over potential health risk

Donald Trump speaks on stage from behind a podium at the Commander in Chief Ball

Donald Trump aims to erase Joe Biden’s legacy with pardons and executive orders

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in northwest Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (IHA via AP)

Fire at Turkish ski resort leaves 10 dead and 32 injured - as two people die jumping from hotel windows
Sir Keir Starmer warned of a 'new terrorism' that Britain is facing

'Terrorism has changed': PM says Southport killings 'must be a line in the sand for Britain'
Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes dead at 65

Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake guitarist John Sykes dead at 65 following cancer battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News