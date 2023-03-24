Prince William mocked as 'William Charles-ovich' by Russia after his secret trip to Polish military base

The Director of the Information and Press Department called Prince William the 'son of Charles' in a recent speech. Picture: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Zbyszek Kaczmarek via Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has been mocked by Russia after he paid a secret visit to a military base in Rzeszow, Poland this week.

Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs mocked the Prince after his visit by undermining his royal title and taking a jab at Britain's supply of tank shells to Ukraine.

She referred to William as the 'son of Charles', belittling his royal title, and then added 'I wonder if William Charles-ovich brought depleted uranium ammunition for his troops.'

Zakharova's comment refers to recent Russian accusations that the depleted uranium tank shells Britain has supplied to Ukraine are nuclear weapons and trigger 'genocide' - which has been refuted by British officials.

Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova hit out at the Prince of Wales after his first visit to Poland since 2017. Picture: EuropaNewswire/Gado via Getty

The UK Ministry of Defence said Putin is 'deliberately trying to disinform' over a 'standard component that has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities'.

Depleted uranium tank shells are mildly radioactive weapons, Dr Marina Miron at Kings College London said: "Depleted uranium shells are not considered to be nuclear weapons.

"They are not meant to poison people. They are used because of their capability to pierce armour."

However, Zakharova continues to claim that the weapons are a 'British provocation' that aim to 'bring the situation around Ukraine to a new round of aggression, conflict and confrontation, to give a qualitatively different dimension'.

Prince William thanked troops for their work at the military base just 50 miles from the Ukrainian border. Picture: Pool via Getty

The Prince of Wales surprised nationals when he visited the Polish city near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday.

Troops at the air defence military base in the south-eastern city were thanked by the prince for keeping 'an eye on' the situation in Ukraine and what they 'do on a day-to-day basis'.

Soldiers at the military base are made up of nationals from Poland, the UK and US.

Prince William said the two-day trip was an opportunity for him to pay tribute to the 'inspiring humanity of the Polish people' who have been taking in and helping Ukrainian refugees.