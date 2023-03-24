Prince William mocked as 'William Charles-ovich' by Russia after his secret trip to Polish military base

24 March 2023, 10:32

The Director of the Information and Press Department called Prince William the 'son of Charles' in a recent speech.
The Director of the Information and Press Department called Prince William the 'son of Charles' in a recent speech. Picture: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Zbyszek Kaczmarek via Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has been mocked by Russia after he paid a secret visit to a military base in Rzeszow, Poland this week.

Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs mocked the Prince after his visit by undermining his royal title and taking a jab at Britain's supply of tank shells to Ukraine.

She referred to William as the 'son of Charles', belittling his royal title, and then added 'I wonder if William Charles-ovich brought depleted uranium ammunition for his troops.'

Zakharova's comment refers to recent Russian accusations that the depleted uranium tank shells Britain has supplied to Ukraine are nuclear weapons and trigger 'genocide' - which has been refuted by British officials.

Read more: Prince William makes surprise visit to British and Polish troops near Ukraine border

Read more: Putin vows to respond after Britain sent uranium arms to Ukraine - as Russia warns of fewer steps to nuclear conflict

Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova hit out at the Prince of Wales after his first visit to Poland since 2017.
Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova hit out at the Prince of Wales after his first visit to Poland since 2017. Picture: EuropaNewswire/Gado via Getty

The UK Ministry of Defence said Putin is 'deliberately trying to disinform' over a 'standard component that has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities'.

Depleted uranium tank shells are mildly radioactive weapons, Dr Marina Miron at Kings College London said: "Depleted uranium shells are not considered to be nuclear weapons.

"They are not meant to poison people. They are used because of their capability to pierce armour."

However, Zakharova continues to claim that the weapons are a 'British provocation' that aim to 'bring the situation around Ukraine to a new round of aggression, conflict and confrontation, to give a qualitatively different dimension'.

Prince William thanked troops for their work at the military base just 50 miles from the Ukrainian border.
Prince William thanked troops for their work at the military base just 50 miles from the Ukrainian border. Picture: Pool via Getty

The Prince of Wales surprised nationals when he visited the Polish city near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday.

Troops at the air defence military base in the south-eastern city were thanked by the prince for keeping 'an eye on' the situation in Ukraine and what they 'do on a day-to-day basis'.

Soldiers at the military base are made up of nationals from Poland, the UK and US.

Prince William said the two-day trip was an opportunity for him to pay tribute to the 'inspiring humanity of the Polish people' who have been taking in and helping Ukrainian refugees.

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles's state visit to France has been postponed as pension riots sweep the country

King Charles and Queen Consort's state visit to France postponed following violent protests
Singer Ellynora has apologised to fans and said she broke down into tears after the performance

Singer 'breaks down in tears' and apologises to England fans after they accuse her of 'butchering' God Save The King
The RAC says nearly 700,000 extra cars will face daily charges

Ulez row erupts as RAC says 700,000 cars will face £12.50 fee after expansion

Lara’s father shaved her hair off this week as it started to come out!

'She's not going to sit exams - I've decided': Furious mother of 16-year-old cancer'She's not going to sit exams - I've decided': Furious mother of 16-year-old cancer patient rebels against exam board
The property is located in Chadwell Heath, East London

Hundreds queue in the street for a chance to snap up two-bedroom east London home for £1,200 a month
Visitors of the Abbey must remove their shoes before walking on the precious mosaic floor.

Westminster Abbey visitors can stand on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned - but only in socks

World News

See more World News

A policeman at the scene of a crash in Hong Kong

Eighty-seven people hurt in bus pile-up in Hong Kong

14 mins ago

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills American worker

44 mins ago

A forest fire burns in the hills near Villanueva de Viver, Spain, in the early hours of Friday March 24 2023

Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

24 days ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

3 months ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

4 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit