Putin vows to respond after Britain sent uranium arms to Ukraine - as Russia warns of fewer steps to nuclear conflict

21 March 2023, 17:54 | Updated: 21 March 2023, 18:04

Putin, Challenger II tank and Sergei Shiogu
Putin (left) vowed to respond over Britain sending uranium tank ammo to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Putin has vowed to respond to Britain sending uranium tank arms to Ukraine - as his defence minister says there are fewer and fewer steps to go before nuclear collision between Russia and the west.

The despot said Moscow will be 'forced to react' if the UK goes ahead with its delivery of 14 battle tanks.

The depleted uranium (DU) ammunition is meant for use by Ukrainian forces who are utilising British-made Challenger 2 tank which the Government has sent to Eastern Europe.

It is the latest direct threat that Putin has levelled against Britian - with his cronies having previously treated to use a nuclear missile on London because of the Government's full-throated condemnation of the war in Ukraine.

Sergei Shiogu, Russian defence minister, also responded to the latest news of Britain sending new weapons to Ukraine.

The minister for despot Putin said: "Another step has been taken, and there are fewer and fewer left".

Vladimir Putin
The despot said Moscow will be 'forced to react' if the UK goes ahead with its delivery of 14 next-generation battle tanks. Picture: Getty
Sergei Shiogu
Sergei Shiogu, Russian defence minister, also responded to the latest news of Britain sending new weapons to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Read More: China has a peace plan for Ukraine when the West is ready, says Putin

Read More: Putin welcomes China’s Xi and hails plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

When asked if those steps are towards nuclear war, Shiogu answered: "It was not by chance that I told you about steps. There are fewer and fewer."

He concluded with a cryptic statement: "Every war ends in peace".

The depleted uranium ammo is used to help tank rounds pierce targets more easily due to the physical properties of uranium.

It can be a health hazard for those in the vicinity due to radioactive dust potentially getting into subjects' airways and organs.

Tensions have been high between Russia and the West since the invasion of Ukraine with fears of direct conflict spurred recently by collisions between Western and Russian military hardware including drones and jets.

A US drone was downed in an accidental collision with a Russian fighter jet last week - with US military sources saying that they will struggle to recover the downed equipment.

Ukrainian Army Volunteers Are Trained On Challenger Tanks
The depleted uranium ammo is used to help tank rounds pierce targets more easily due to the physical properties of uranium. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, Russia said one SU-35 fighter jet was scrambled to meet two US B-52 nuclear bombers that were heading towards its border.

The defence ministry confirmed the fighter jet returned to its based after the bombers moved away from the border. Footage, seemingly taken from the Russian fighter jet, shows one of the two US bombers flying above the clouds.

Meanwhile, Russia also confirmed that two of its own nuclear bombers had flown over the Sea of Japan for seven hours, as Japan's prime minister announced a visit to Ukraine.

