Prince William makes surprise visit to British and Polish troops near Ukraine border

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince of Wales thanked British troops as he made a surprise visit to a Polish army base near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday.

Prince William thanked troops for "defending our freedoms" as he visited Poland for the first time since 2017.

William told soldiers at an air defence military base in the south-eastern Polish city of Rzeszow that their work to keep "an eye on" the situation in Ukraine is "really important".

He said the two-day trip, which will conclude on Thursday, will allow him to pay tribute to the "inspiring humanity of the Polish people" aiding Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking to the soldiers, he said: "I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you're doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what's going on.

"So, just a big thank you for what you do on a day-to-day basis."

He added: "You're doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important, and everyone back home thoroughly supports you."

The base, made up of a coalition of British, Polish and US troops, is helping to aid support to Ukraine.

Major Richard Kaye, who met the prince, said: "We're here to protect critical national infrastructure in the region.

"We're absolutely privileged to host His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales and privileged that he's chosen to come and visit us."

The Prince of Wales also visited Polish soldiers at the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defence Force base in Rzeszow.

Today, he is expected to speak with Ukrainian refugees and pay tribute to the "inspiring humanity" of Polish people who have helped them.

He will visit the Hala Koszyki food hall in Warsaw to hear the stories of those who left Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February last year.

Prince William will also meet Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, echoing the visit of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, who did the same in 1996.