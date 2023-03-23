Lavish banquet to be attended by King Charles and Macron moved over fears of violence

There have been a series of violent protests in France after the government introduced pension reforms. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A lavish banquet that was due to be attended by King Charles and Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles is to be moved following threats of violence.

The event was due to be the "highlight" of the King's visit to France, but will be moved as violent protests continue across the country.

Riots erupted in France last week after President Macron forced through a Bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.

Thousands of people have since taken to the streets of Paris, lighting fires, vandalising buildings and clashing with police.

King Charles is in France with Queen Consort Camilla. Picture: Getty

Violent protests erupted in France after Emmanuel Macron raised the retirement age from 62 to 64. Picture: Getty

An aide to President Macron told BFM news channel that ongoing disorder means it is too risky to hold the banquet at the Palace.

"The dinner between Charles III and Emmanuel Macron, planned for Monday, may not be held at Versailles, as initially planned," the aide said.

The plan is not to move it elsewhere, with the Elysée Palace in Paris a possible replacement.

A concert had been planned for the Royal Chapel, which would have been followed by a lavish dinner served on porcelain plated made during Louis XV's reign.

Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Getty

Some have questioned the visit of King Charles, particularly at a time of political difficulty in France.

MP Sandrine Rousseau said: "It’s amazing. We are going to have Emmanuel Macron, the Republican monarch meeting Charles III while people in the street are demonstrating.

"Can this really be happening? This is an incredible denial of democracy."Something is happening in this country – is the priority really to receive Charles III at Versailles?"