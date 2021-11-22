Mourners to pay respects at funeral for Southend MP Sir David Amess today

The funeral of Sir David Amess will take place at 1pm today. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The funeral of Sir David Amess will take place today as family, friends and residents mourn the death of the Southend West MP.

Residents are expected to line the streets to pay their respects as a horse-drawn hearse passes through the town this afternoon.

The father-of-five was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15.

Ian Gilbert, leader of Southend Council, confirmed today's funeral service, led by Reverend Paul Mackay and Rev Monsignor Kevin William Hale, is strictly by invitation only.

But the council leader added that people can pay their respects to Sir David by lining the streets as the hearse passes and by writing in the book of condolence at the Civic Centre before it closes at 7pm on Monday.

The hearse is due to leave the church at 2.15pm and will then pause outside Southend's Civic Centre and again outside Sir David's constituency office, Iveagh Hall, before returning to the chapel of rest, where the casket will remain for the evening.

On Tuesday, a Requiem Mass will be held at Westminster Cathedral in London, where a message from the Pope is to be shared.

His friend and colleague Mark Francois will deliver a eulogy at Monday's private ecumenical service at St Mary's Church in Prittlewell.

Whilst friend and former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, is expected to read a statement on behalf of the Amess family.

Sir David's family have requested that, in lieu of flowers or other tributes, donations are made to the charities that he supported.

These include The Dog's Trust, The Music Man Project, Prost8, Endometriosis UK, and the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue.