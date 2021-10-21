Breaking News

Sir David Amess suspect allegedly plotted to kill other MP, court hears

21 October 2021, 15:56 | Updated: 21 October 2021, 16:44

Tributes have poured in for Sir David Amess
Tributes have poured in for Sir David Amess. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The man accused of the terrorist murder of Sir David Amess allegedly began plotting to kill an MP two years ago, a court has heard.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of stabbing to death the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

He was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murdering Sir David, 69, and preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September this year before he was remanded in custody.

The court heard Ali allegedly settled on a plot to kill an MP two years ago, focusing on two MPs other than Sir David.

He is said to have carried out reconnaissance at one of their homes, the surgery of another and the Houses of Parliament.

Prosecutor James Cable said on Friday Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to get to Belfairs Methodist Church after making a midday appointment by email, claiming he was moving to the area.

During the meeting, he was allegedly seen to use his mobile phone before standing up, producing a large knife from his pocket and stabbing Sir David in the stomach.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm and a preliminary post-mortem report gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) alleges the murder has a terrorist connection because of its "religious and ideological" motives.

Prosecutors allege Ali was affiliated with the so-called Islamic State proscribed terrorist organisation and targeted Sir David over the MP's voting record in support of air strikes on Syria.

The defendant, wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit and black rimmed glasses, stood to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the hearing, which lasted around 13 minutes.

He then sat with his arms folded, occasionally glancing towards the full press bench.

He nodded at Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring as he was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Earlier, Nick Price, of the CPS, said: "We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations."

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said: "Today's charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met's Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace."

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard, Mr Jukes added: "A large team of detectives have been working around the clock to find out as much as we can about what happened and why.

"That work has included searches at a number of London addresses.

"Our advanced forensics team analysed digital devices and carried out a painstaking review of CCTV footage.

"If there are members of the public who have further information that might help the investigation, I would urge them to come forward.

"Every piece of information in investigations like these is important and you will not be wasting our time."

On Monday, Parliament paid tribute to Sir David as it was announced that Southend would be granted city status, in recognition of his decades-long campaign for the seaside town to be given the honour.

His death has revived a debate on MPs' safety as they go about their work, with Home Secretary Priti Patel telling the House of Commons on Wednesday that intelligence officers had upgraded the threat level for politicians to "substantial" but there was no "specific or imminent threat".

Mr Jukes also confirmed security arrangements at Parliament remained under review.

He said: "We've been working closely with Parliament's own security team and with the Home Office to review existing arrangements for MPs' security, and that work will continue.

"Police forces across the country have been working with individual MPs to review their specific arrangements."

Tony Blair has said the government should aim to issue 500,000 coronavirus vaccines per day

Tony Blair calls for government to issue 500k Covid booster jabs a day

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Ali Harbi Ali has been charged with the murder of Sir David Amess.

Ali Harbi Ali charged with terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman reported being assaulted in Fever & Boutique in Exeter on Saturday

Police probe suspected needle spiking attacks - with dozens reported in one area

People left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies by the river.

Bridgend: Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

Roads across the south were flooded due to heavy rain.

Storm Aurore: Roads flooded and cars abandoned after 'biblical' rain strikes UK

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

The former president launched his app to compete with tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

Donald Trump launches 'Truth' social media platform after exile from Twitter and Facebook

Ed Argar has told LBC the public can start to book Christmas parties.

Health Minister: 'Go ahead' and book Christmas parties but come forward for booster jab

Exclusive
Dominic Raab has said the prisoner recruitment scheme is a "win-win".

Raab: Bring in prisoners to solve HGV driver shortage, not 'cheap' foreign workers

Priti Patel has said MPs face a 'substantial' threat

MPs face 'substantial' threat in wake of Sir David Amess stabbing, Priti Patel says

The Government has been criticised for not enforcing Plan B over winter.

'Wilfully negligent': Doctors call on Government to enforce Covid 'Plan B'

Past arrests have seen drugs seized, right, in county lines operations

Police arrest 1,500 drug trafficking suspects and seize samurai swords in crackdown

The Met Office issued an amber rain warning

Flooding and travel disruption 'likely': Met Office issues amber overnight rain warning

The disciplinary hearing found that the Hampshire Constabulary constable had committed five breaches of regulations.

Officer pursued sexual relationship with domestic abuse victim

A man has been arrested for a public order offence

Man arrested after gallows erected by anti-vaxxers outside Parliament

New statutory guidance has been issued over firearms licences

Plymouth shooting: Police must now check medical history before issuing licences
Dame Cressida Dick said there are "challenges" around sexism in the force.

'I'm a realist': Cressida Dick acknowledges 'challenges' around sexism in the Met
Sajid Javid urged people to get their jabs

Javid's jabs plea: Health Sec says 'get your booster' as he rules out Covid Plan B
Sajid Javid said he was "delighted" at the news

Govt secures two new antiviral drugs to help treat vulnerable Covid patients this winter
Sajid Javid will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: Sajid Javid addresses soaring Covid cases at Downing Street press conference
Sainsbury's will not sell any fireworks this year including on Bonfire Night and New Years Eve

Sainsbury's bans sale of fireworks in all stores ahead of Bonfire Night
Women have reported being injected without their knowledge on nights out

Police to review scale of drink spiking amid reports of women being injected at nightclubs
EasyJet cancelled a flight to Marrakesh on Wednesday

Morocco bans UK flights due to rising Covid cases

Abusers use threats of deportation to control their victims, and in some cases destroy or withhold immigration documents

Domestic abusers use victims' immigration status to control and coerce them - report
Sajid Javid will give the update on Wednesday afternoon

Sajid Javid to hold 5pm press conference after NHS chiefs called for Covid ‘Plan B’

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary
'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss
Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole
'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest
UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

