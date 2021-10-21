Breaking News

Ali Harbi Ali charged with terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess

21 October 2021, 12:34 | Updated: 21 October 2021, 13:25

By Sophie Barnett

Ali Harbi Ali has been charged with the murder of MP Sir David Amess and preparing terrorist acts, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

In a statement, Nick Price, of the CPS, said it has authorised charges against Ali Harbi Ali, of north London, for the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday 15 October.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," he said.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

Read more: Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as terror suspect detained

Read more: MPs face 'substantial' threat in wake of Sir David Amess stabbing, Priti Patel says

Sir David, a Tory MP of nearly 40 years, was stabbed to death in Leigh-on-Sea, near Southend in Essex on Friday, October 15.

Armed police descended on Belfairs Methodist Church and an air ambulance was deployed, but paramedics were unable to save him.

Ali was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Sir David's murder.

The 25-year-old was detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives had been given until Friday to question him after a warrant of further detention was granted.

The Metropolitan Police declared the incident an act of terrorism, with its early inquiries indicating "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism".

Matt Jukes, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations, said Sir David's "dedication to his family, his constituents and his community, and his positive impact on the lives of so many has shone through".

Read more: 'Our hearts are shattered': Family of MP Sir David Amess release emotional tribute

He said: "Today's charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met's Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace.

"There has been considerable speculation in the media about the background, history and motivation of the man now charged.

"I understand the huge level of public interest in this case, but now a charge has been brought, it is vitally important that everyone exercises restraint when commenting on it publicly, to ensure future court proceedings are not prejudiced in any way."

He also sent his deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sir David Amess, who died so tragically.

No one else is being sought in connection with the investigation, he added.

Ali remains in custody and will first appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 October.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman reported being assaulted in Fever & Boutique in Exeter on Saturday

Police probe suspected needle spiking attacks - with dozens reported in one area

People left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies by the river.

Bridgend: Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

Roads across the south were flooded due to heavy rain.

Storm Aurore: Roads flooded and cars abandoned after 'biblical' rain strikes UK

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

The former president launched his app to compete with tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

Donald Trump launches 'Truth' social media platform after exile from Twitter and Facebook

Ed Argar has told LBC the public can start to book Christmas parties.

Health Minister: 'Go ahead' and book Christmas parties but come forward for booster jab

Exclusive
Dominic Raab has said the prisoner recruitment scheme is a "win-win".

Raab: Bring in prisoners to solve HGV driver shortage, not 'cheap' foreign workers

Priti Patel has said MPs face a 'substantial' threat

MPs face 'substantial' threat in wake of Sir David Amess stabbing, Priti Patel says

The Government has been criticised for not enforcing Plan B over winter.

'Wilfully negligent': Doctors call on Government to enforce Covid 'Plan B'

Past arrests have seen drugs seized, right, in county lines operations

Police arrest 1,500 drug trafficking suspects and seize samurai swords in crackdown

The Met Office issued an amber rain warning

Flooding and travel disruption 'likely': Met Office issues amber overnight rain warning

The disciplinary hearing found that the Hampshire Constabulary constable had committed five breaches of regulations.

Officer pursued sexual relationship with domestic abuse victim

A man has been arrested for a public order offence

Man arrested after gallows erected by anti-vaxxers outside Parliament

New statutory guidance has been issued over firearms licences

Plymouth shooting: Police must now check medical history before issuing licences

Dame Cressida Dick said there are "challenges" around sexism in the force.

'I'm a realist': Cressida Dick acknowledges 'challenges' around sexism in the Met

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sajid Javid urged people to get their jabs

Javid's jabs plea: Health Sec says 'get your booster' as he rules out Covid Plan B
Sajid Javid said he was "delighted" at the news

Govt secures two new antiviral drugs to help treat vulnerable Covid patients this winter
Sajid Javid will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: Sajid Javid addresses soaring Covid cases at Downing Street press conference
Sainsbury's will not sell any fireworks this year including on Bonfire Night and New Years Eve

Sainsbury's bans sale of fireworks in all stores ahead of Bonfire Night
Women have reported being injected without their knowledge on nights out

Police to review scale of drink spiking amid reports of women being injected at nightclubs
EasyJet cancelled a flight to Marrakesh on Wednesday

Morocco bans UK flights due to rising Covid cases

Abusers use threats of deportation to control their victims, and in some cases destroy or withhold immigration documents

Domestic abusers use victims' immigration status to control and coerce them - report
Sajid Javid will give the update on Wednesday afternoon

Sajid Javid to hold 5pm press conference after NHS chiefs called for Covid ‘Plan B’
Putin will not attend the UK-hosted COP26

Putin snubs COP26: Russian president won’t attend Glasgow climate summit
The Government is aiming to reach net zero by 2050.

Net zero strategy could lead to more tax, Treasury warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss
Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole
'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest
UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police