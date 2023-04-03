More teacher strikes as union rejects 'insulting' pay offer: Find out when your child's school will shut

3 April 2023, 10:22

The NEU has rejected the government's latest pay offer, with 98% voting in favour of further industrial action.
The NEU has rejected the government's latest pay offer, with 98% voting in favour of further industrial action. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced an overwhelming rejection of the government's latest pay offer, as 98% of voters said no to the deal.

Due to the rejection from NEU members on the latest offer, which had a 66% turnout, the union has announced more strike dates.

Representatives of the NEU dubbed the offer 'insulting' and ahead of the ballot encouraged its members to reject the proposed deal.

In the final results, only 2% of members voted to accept the offer.

The NEU has now confirmed further strikes will take place on April 27 and May 2.

Read more: April strike dates: When are trains, passport staff and junior doctors striking this month?

Read more: Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

Teacher strikes began in February, following a number of other unions in the public sector participating in industrial action.
Teacher strikes began in February, following a number of other unions in the public sector participating in industrial action. Picture: Alamy

In the deal, they were offered a one-off payment amounting to £1,000 this school year, followed by a 4.3% rise in the next academic year, and the provision of a task force to help reduce teacher workload.

However, the NEU has estimated in order to afford the offer, between 42% and 58% schools would have to make cuts.

Speaking of the proposed deal, the government said it believes it was 'a fair and reasonable offer' and 'a good deal for teachers'.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said this would be the 'final' offer from the government and the union would lose the one-off payment if the deal was rejected.

The NEU says it is now in talks with school headteachers to ensure students sitting their GCSEs and A-Levels, which begin May 15, will not be impacted by the newly scheduled strikes.

Teacher strikes began in February this year, joining a number of other unions who have participated in industrial action in recent months.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheila Seleoane

'Maggots infested my home': woman who lived below her neighbour's corpse for 2 years reveals 'horror movie' life
Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Did Donald Trump get arrested?

Thousands of passengers faced severe disruption at the Port of Dover across the weekend

'We've had this before!': Keir Starmer says 'of course' Brexit can be blamed for travel chaos at Port of Dover
Daria Trepova has been arrested

Woman arrested after Pro-Putin propagandist blown up in cafe explosion with 'model of himself packed with TNT'
Sir Keir Starmer took a tough stance on high profile offenders

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork must stay in jail and Levi Bellfield shouldn't get prison wedding, says Keir Starmer
Dr Fia Johansson (l) handed power of attorney over Julia Wendell (r) who has claimed she believes she is Madeleine McCann (inset)

Celebrity private detective granted 'power of attorney' over woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann

World News

See more World News

Russia cafe explosion scene

Suspect arrested over Russian military blogger’s bomb death

38 mins ago

Jelly Roll

Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show

58 mins ago

Train Derailment in Montana

Probe after train derails in Montana

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

1 month ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

3 months ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

4 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit