More teacher strikes as union rejects 'insulting' pay offer: Find out when your child's school will shut

The NEU has rejected the government's latest pay offer, with 98% voting in favour of further industrial action. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced an overwhelming rejection of the government's latest pay offer, as 98% of voters said no to the deal.

Due to the rejection from NEU members on the latest offer, which had a 66% turnout, the union has announced more strike dates.

Representatives of the NEU dubbed the offer 'insulting' and ahead of the ballot encouraged its members to reject the proposed deal.

In the final results, only 2% of members voted to accept the offer.

The NEU has now confirmed further strikes will take place on April 27 and May 2.

Teacher strikes began in February, following a number of other unions in the public sector participating in industrial action. Picture: Alamy

In the deal, they were offered a one-off payment amounting to £1,000 this school year, followed by a 4.3% rise in the next academic year, and the provision of a task force to help reduce teacher workload.

However, the NEU has estimated in order to afford the offer, between 42% and 58% schools would have to make cuts.

Speaking of the proposed deal, the government said it believes it was 'a fair and reasonable offer' and 'a good deal for teachers'.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said this would be the 'final' offer from the government and the union would lose the one-off payment if the deal was rejected.

The NEU says it is now in talks with school headteachers to ensure students sitting their GCSEs and A-Levels, which begin May 15, will not be impacted by the newly scheduled strikes.

Teacher strikes began in February this year, joining a number of other unions who have participated in industrial action in recent months.