Heartbreaking tributes paid to 'kind and dedicated' paramedic, 21, killed in ambulance horror crash

Tributes have been paid to a paramedic who lost her life in an ambulance crash. Picture: South East Coast Ambulance Service

By Emma Soteriou

Touching tributes have been paid to a paramedic who died following an ambulance collision with a cement truck in Kent on Wednesday.

Alice Clark, 21, was a newly-qualified paramedic who joined the Trust in November 2021.

In a statement shared by South East Coast Ambulance Service, her parents said she would be "missed more than words can say".

"Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift," they said.

"She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.

"She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her. She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends.

"We would ask for privacy at this very sad and tragic time for us."

It is with huge sadness that we confirm the death of a paramedic involved in a collision on the A21, near Tonbridge, Kent, yesterday evening (5 January 2022). A full statement is available here: https://t.co/rvHhlXnTbk pic.twitter.com/k1ckQYwCSm — South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) January 6, 2022

Giovanni Mazza, Manager for the Paddock Wood Operating Unit where Alice was based, said: "Although she had only been with us for a short time, Alice was already very much part of our ambulance family and will be remembered as a kind and dedicated paramedic.

"She will be deeply and sadly missed by her colleagues and we’re sending our love and prayers to her family and friends during this horrendous time."

The horror crash took place on the A21 near Tonbridge at around 8.20pm on Wednesday evening.

Three members of staff had been travelling in the ambulance at the time, but there was no patient being transported.

Emergency services - including the air ambulance service, police and fire service - attended, but Alice died at the scene.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted their "thoughts and sympathies" for Alice's family, friends and colleagues.

This is tragic news and all our thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of the paramedic who has sadly passed away – and with all @SECAmbulance.



We also send our best wishes to the two members of staff injured. https://t.co/69llOgVjrw — London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) January 6, 2022

The two other medics are said to have received serious injuries, with one being taken to hospital with a head injury.

Executive Director of Operations at South East Coast Ambulance Emma Williams previously said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our heart-felt sympathies go to her family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

"Our thoughts are also with the other injured staff members as well as all of those who responded to the incident."

Meanwhile, the driver of the cement truck suffered minor injuries, the Trust said.

Kent Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage, with officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit confirmed to be investigating the incident.

Anyone who has any information can call 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/CF/03/22.