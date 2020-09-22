UK coronavirus deaths reach highest level in two months

Deaths are rising, with the highest number of fatalities being recorded from Covid-19 in two months. Picture: PA

The UK has recorded 37 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, making it the deadliest day in over two months.

The Government said that as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 4,926 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, taking the overall number of cases confirmed to 403,551.

It also said a further 37 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday. This brings the UK total to 41,825.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 57,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

There were no recorded deaths from Covid-19 in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Today's figure marks the highest since 11 July, when 39 people were confirmed to have died with the virus.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of tighter restrictions in England aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19, which has seen surging case numbers in recent weeks.

Speaking in the Commons today, the Prime Minister announced a raft of measures that he said could stay in force for “perhaps six months” if needed.

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson announces tough new Covid-19 restrictions

Mr Johnson confirmed:- People who can to work from home should do so but construction workers, retail staff and people performing essential services should continue to go to work

- From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants will be table service only and hospitality venues will be subject to a 10pm closing time.

- Face coverings will be required for retail staff, taxi passengers and hospitality customers except where seated.

- Covid-secure guidelines will become legal obligations for retail, leisure and tourism firms, with businesses facing fines or closure for failing to comply

- From Monday, a maximum of 15 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies and receptions.

- The rule of six will be extended to cover indoor team sports, such as five-a-side football games.

- Plans to allow business conferences and sporting events from October 1 have been shelved.

Boris Johnson today laid out the next phases of lockdown in England. Picture: PA

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also today announced measures being introduced in Scotland, which include a ban on visiting people inside their households.

The measure will be enforced from Friday, but Ms Sturgeon has asked people to adhere to the guidance from tomorrow.

Read more: Pub and restaurant bosses criticise 10pm Covid-19 curfew

Outdoor meet ups and visits to pubs will be limited to six people from two households."We intend, as Northern Ireland did yesterday, to also introduce nationwide additional restrictions on household gatherings, similar to those already in place in the west of Scotland," she said.

The First Minister explained that data suggests this measure has reduced the spread of the virus in the west of Scotland and extending it to the rest of the country will hopefully reduce transmission.

Ms Sturgeon explained that there will be exceptions and those living alone will be able to meet in other's homes for extended households, couples not living together, those who need childcare and tradespeople will be exempt from the measures.