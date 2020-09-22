Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson to announce new Covid-19 curbs for England
22 September 2020, 07:06
Boris Johnson is due to announce further measures in England aimed at stopping a surge in coronavirus cases.
The prime minister is to chair a Cobra meeting this morning on the UK's response to the virus before updating MPs in the House of Commons at around 12:30pm.
At 8pm, Mr Johnson will give a televised address to the nation where he is expected to ban pubs, bars and restaurants in England from staying open later than 10pm each night from this Thursday, along with a number of other measures.
For all the latest updates, follow our live blog below...
