Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson to announce new Covid-19 curbs for England

22 September 2020, 07:06

Boris Johnson is due to give a Commons speech after chairing a Cobra meeting
Boris Johnson is due to give a Commons speech after chairing a Cobra meeting. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is due to announce further measures in England aimed at stopping a surge in coronavirus cases.

The prime minister is to chair a Cobra meeting this morning on the UK's response to the virus before updating MPs in the House of Commons at around 12:30pm.

At 8pm, Mr Johnson will give a televised address to the nation where he is expected to ban pubs, bars and restaurants in England from staying open later than 10pm each night from this Thursday, along with a number of other measures.

For all the latest updates, follow our live blog below...

