Virgin media and O2 will not reintroduce EU data roaming charges

10 January 2022, 14:15

Virgin media and O2 will not be reintroducing roaming charges.
Virgin media and O2 will not be reintroducing roaming charges. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Virgin media and O2 have announced they will not be reintroducing data roaming charges this year in the European Union (EU), following Brexit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The decision means people will be able to travel to more than 40 European zones and use their data, calls and texts just as they would in the UK.

It comes after other major networks, such as EE, Vodafone and Three confirmed that they would once again be bringing back charges now the UK has left the EU.

EE and Vodafone reintroduced their charges in January, with Three set to reintroduce them in May.

However, some networks have also offered alternatives. EE customers will be able to buy a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass for £10 and Vodafone users will be able to pay £1 a day for an eight or 15-day multi-pass.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that the EU would be extending free mobile roaming for another 10 years - until at least 2032.

Read more: Novak Djokovic freed from detention in Australian visa fight despite arrest claims

Read more: Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans revealed: Four day bank holiday weekend among the programme

Chief commercial officer for mobile at Virgin Media O2, Gareth Turpin, said: "We're starting the year by giving our customers some certainty: we will not be reintroducing roaming fees in Europe for customers on O2 or Virgin Mobile.

"Unlike all the other major mobile networks who are bringing back roaming fees, we will not be following suit.

"With many Brits now looking to plan a trip abroad, we've got our customers covered and extra roaming charges will be one less thing to worry about."

He added: "When Virgin Media and O2 came together in June 2021, we were clear from the outset that we would be a customer-first business and the biggest telecoms challenger in the market.

"Those were not empty words."

Following the announcement, Boris Johnson said: "I welcome the decision by Virgin Media and O2 to keep roaming free, meaning UK citizens can still use their mobile data, calls and texts across Europe with no extra charges."

