Woman sparks outrage with 'inappropriate' funeral dress on TikTok

Some thought the videos were a "clever way to sell clothes". Picture: TikTok/EdgyLittlePieces. Picture: TikTok/@EdgyLittlePieces

By James Hockaday

The owner of a small fashion label has come under fire over a “disrespectful” funeral outfit which leaves little to the imagination.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman models a racy halter-neck mini-dress by EdgyLittlePieces, featuring large cut-outs showing off her cleavage and torso and straps crisscrossing over her body.

"Hi ladies. So we've had so many people asking for funeral fits and we've just got this piece in today, so look no further. We think it's absolutely perfect,” she says.

In another video, she says: “You can tighten it up to make it super modest for the funeral, then loosen it back down for the afterparty.”

The thought of wearing such a revealing outfit to a funeral raised a few eyebrows, with people on social media branding it “inappropriate” and “disrespectful”.

Read more: Anger as locum doctors boast about earning £17k a month while nurses use foodbanks and strike over pay

Read more: Latest viral TikTok trend sees teens killing badgers and other wildlife for kudos

One viewer said they would be “disowned” if they wore the dress at a funeral, while another joked that the model was trying to “raise the dead”.

Another said it would maybe be appropriate for Hugh Hefner’s funeral, while someone else wrote: “Darling, super modest is below the knee, sleeves to the wrist and collar.. I'd of been smacked with every slipper showing up in that!”

But the video does appear to be tongue in cheek, and some TikTokers thought it was all a joke and a "clever way to sell clothes".

The business owner has since responded to the criticism, saying: "[I] have to disagree. We’ve had so many girls wear this to funerals and they messaged us and said they got so many compliments.

“It’s super covered up, it doesn’t show any cleavage, and it’s super modest as well.”