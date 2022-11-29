Latest viral TikTok trend sees teens killing badgers and other wildlife for kudos

29 November 2022, 16:43 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 17:09

Teens are killing badgers on TikTok for Kudos an animal charity has warned
Teens are killing badgers on TikTok for Kudos an animal charity has warned. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Teenagers are turning to social media platform TikTok to showcase animal abuse for kudos leading animal charities have warned.

The Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL) has highlighted an increasing number of teen social media users posting content featuring dogs baiting wildlife, alongside a range of animal trophies.

According to their report, the use of the internet to “network, organise, and normalise badger crime" has become increasingly prevalent.

Compiled from data supplied by organisations including the RSPB, WWF UK, Plantlife and the League Against Cruel Sports, the report claims crimes against animals has remained at record levels since figures spiked in 2021.

The report's authors also warned that crimes such as badger baiting can be live-streamed and bet upon, with opportunist gangs taking advantage of the remote nature of live recordings.

Teens are using TikTok to showcase wildlife crimes charities say
Teens are using TikTok to showcase wildlife crimes charities say. Picture: Contributor: eric latham / Alamy Stock Photo

Read more: Backlash as father-of-two jailed for tackling burglars but crooks given slap on wrist - as fund for him hits £16,000

Read more: GP working ‘remotely’ in Cornwall more than 250 miles away from her West Sussex surgery

The sharp rise in figures coincided with lockdown, with charities suggesting the pandemic is likely to have increased the reporting of such crimes given the increased number of people venturing out to the British countryside.

Official reports of wildlife crimes rose from 1,056 in 2019 to 1,401 in 2020.

But while the number of convictions has doubled since 2020, only 55 people were convicted by the police.

One of the most high-profile cases saw a group of teenage boys in Burnley, Lancashire, post videos of themselves committing a range of wildlife crimes to social media.

Some of the most watched included the group using dogs to kill a variety of animals, including badgers to deer.

Posting more than 170 videos to the social media platform, two of the teenagers were fined £500 and £1,000 each, with one receiving an 18-week prison sentence.

Badgers and other wildlife are being killed and showcased on social media
Badgers and other wildlife are being killed and showcased on social media. Picture: Contributor: SWNS / Alamy Stock Photo

“Wildlife crime soared during the pandemic and remained at record levels this year,” the CEO of WCL, Dr Richard Benwell, said.

“Progress on convictions is positive, and we welcome DEFRA’s efforts to stiffen sentencing, but overall that is of little use while the rate of successful prosecutions remains so low. The snapshot in our report is likely to be a significant under-estimate of all kinds of wildlife offences.

He added: "To get to grips with these cruel crimes, the Home Office should make wildlife crime notifiable, to help target resources and action to deal with hotspots of criminality.”

Lockdown saw criminal gangs increasingly turn to social media in a bid to organise badger attacks.

It comes as Wildlife experts branded the conviction rate ‘appallingly low’, blaming a lack of police resourcing and labelling inadequate penalties a less than ample deterrent.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

England and Wales fans ahead of tonight's World Cup clash

England v Wales: fans pack pubs around the country for World Cup's Battle of Britain

Meghan received credible threat to her life while in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real & disgusting’ threats to her life while living in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

The temple has been left empty

Kicking the habit: Every Buddhist monk in Thai temple tests positive for crystal meth

The first lady of Ukraine addressed MPs and peers today.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska echoes Winston Churchill and calls for 'justice' in UK Parliament speech

Breaking
Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people

Man arrested over deaths of 27 migrants killed crossing the Channel in a dinghy

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail

Backlash as father-of-two jailed for tackling burglars but crooks given slap on wrist - as fund for him hits £16,000

A GP has been conducting online consultations over 250 miles away from her surgery after she relocated Cornish seaside, it's been reported.

GP working ‘remotely’ in Cornwall more than 250 miles away from her West Sussex surgery

The pandoravirus is the second largest virus known

Zombie virus trapped deep in Siberian permafrost revived after 50,000 years

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's disinformation policy

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's misinformation policy in latest U-turn following takeover

England fans pose for a photograph at a souq in Doha on the day of the FIFA World Cup Group B match between Wales and England

England vs Wales LIVE: Build-up ahead of final World Cup Group B game

Workers arrive at Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based. (R) A Covid-19 testing sight opposite Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based

Covid lab blunder where positive cases were reported as negative ‘could have led to 20 deaths’

Sizewell C will be built next to Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast

Sizewell C nuclear plant confirmed with taxpayers to fund ‘£100m’ China buyout

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food

Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online

Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

Latest News

See more Latest News

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire

Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence
Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the attack was "deeply disturbing"

China's ambassador summoned to Foreign Office for dressing down after journalist attack

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data

Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows
Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand London's Ulez

Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief
Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn last month

Elon Musk slams Apple as tech giant 'pulls Twitter ads'

The men clung onto the oil tanker's rudder for 11 days

Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith
Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools
Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'
Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit