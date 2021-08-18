Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

18 August 2021, 21:38

By Seán Hickey

This is Ben Kentish's powerful reaction to the parliamentary debate on the UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I have seen many, hundreds of House of Commons debates, and I have never seen one like today." He began.

Ben Kentish's comments came off the back of a debate where MPs shared their fury over the UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan – many of whom saw it as a failure of the duty of "Global Britain."

"Never have I seen a parliament so united. United in anger. United, I think in shame.

Read More: 'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

"Shame. That was a word that used 27 times in the House of Commons debate on Afghanistan today," Ben pointed out.

Read More: UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

Read More: 'We're not trained to lose': Veteran MPs condemn 'shameful' Afghanistan withdrawal

Ben admitted that "it felt watching that our own parliament was ashamed of what our country has done to the people of Afghanistan."

Read More: 'It's all over for us': Pregnant woman blinded by Taliban fears for Afghan women

"Perhaps they are right to be."

