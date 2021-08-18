'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

18 August 2021, 16:11

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

Shelagh Fogarty took on this caller who dismissed the the Afghanistan crisis as 'hot air' and 'it doesn't mean anything.'

Shan phoned in from Ilford to share his views on the developing crisis in Afghanistan. He explained to Shelagh Fogarty that he was sceptical the Western effort in the country.

Read More: 'It's all over for us': Pregnant woman blinded by Taliban fears for Afghan women

"What comes to my mind is this: it’s taken four presidents – American presidents – 20 years, millions of dollars, many many lives lost, and all we’ve done over this period is replaced Taliban with Taliban."

What it tells me is that Taliban can never be defeated – that’s the kind of army every country should have," he said, adding that "whoever goes in there will never be able to defeat the Afghan people."

Read More: Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'

Shelagh confronted the caller, noting that NATO "weren’t trying to defeat the Afghan people, were they?”

"The west went in there with the view to try to stop the Taliban," the caller clarified.

Read More: Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

"That’s not the Afghan people, is it? The two aren’t interchangeable phrases, it’s important."

The caller dismissed Shelagh, arguing that her point was "maybe semantics."

Read More: UK resettlement scheme could give up to 20,000 Afghans refugee status

"It’s more than semantics," she insisted.

"If it was only semantics there wouldn’t be thousands of people desperately hanging onto the wheels of aeroplanes."

The caller moved on, suggesting that the West should find a way to move on and deal with the Taliban.

Read More: Head of UK armed forces says too straight forward to paint Taliban as 'bad guys'

"We need to get in there and see if we can communicate with them, if we can cooperate with them," he said, with Shelagh responding "we’ve been communicating with them for some years now, haven’t we?"

"Well in that case all of this is hot air, everything is pointless," the caller said.

"This discussion, this parliament debate, all of that is pure hot air because it doesn’t mean anything."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'
'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghans stage a protest outside British parliament asking international community not to recognise the Taliban.

'We don't trust the Taliban': Former Afghan translators protest at Parliament Square
The Taliban have been accused of carrying out beatings and acts against women despite their publicity drive

Taliban 'beat and whip' crowds as regime tightens grip on Afghanistan
Tom Tugendhat was applauded for his speech

'We're not trained to lose': Veteran MPs condemn 'shameful' Afghanistan withdrawal
Desmond Swayne received backlash for his comment.

Tory MP criticised after saying Afghans should fight instead of 'queuing at the airport'
A firearms review is to be carried out into Devon and Cornwall Police.

Inquiry launched into police firearms policy in wake of Plymouth mass shooting
Dan Jarvis demanded 'humility' from the PM.

'Afghanistan fell on Govt's watch': Labour MP demands 'humility' from PM over crisis