Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

26 June 2022, 17:52

By James Bickerton

Boris Johnson is "completely delusional" and "resident in cloud cuckoo land" if he thinks he's going to serve a third term, according to one of his former advisors.

The warning came from Tim Montgomerie, a Conservative campaigner who had served on the PM's Downing Street team.

It came after Mr Johnson told journalists he is "thinking actively" about a third term as Prime Minister, during a visit to Rwanda.

Appearing on Camilla Tominey's LBC show Mr Montgomerie branded Mr Johnson "completely delusional".

He added: "We've seen the Prime Minister in the last few days jet from Britain to Rwanda, to Bavaria, but one place he seems to be increasingly resident in is cloud cuckoo land. That's the place where he seems to spend most of his time.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term

"He gave a talk to Tory donors earlier this week where he said, 'we're cutting taxes, we're cutting regulation, we're controlling immigration, we're taking advantages of the opportunities of Brexit'.

"They looked at each other and they said 'who is he trying to convince? Is he trying to convince himself because we certainly know he's not doing any of these things'.

"I could five you 50 examples of this Government not being competent - the rot starts at the top!"

Mr Montgomerie added the Prime Minister will be "gone" as soon as "an alternative emerges" within the Conservative Party.

READ MORE: Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'

