Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

By Danai Nesta Kupemba

"I'm frightened of going to London" this caller told Andrew Castle following news of a drive by shooting in Euston which left a 7 year old in critical condition.

Lenny, from Ashford, told Andrew the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is "damaging" the capital city and insinuated that Mr Khan is the reason for the increase in violence.

"I believe that the damage the Mayor has done, well, a terrorist couldn't have done it better," said the caller.

Andrew quickly dubbed the caller's stance as "offensive" and asked for the reasons why he felt Mr Khan had damaged London.

"He's trying to do the best for the city that he was raised in. His dad was a bus driver down in Tooting. So, give me a something specific" said Andrew.

Lenny said: "He's created the slowest city in the world to drive around, so all these cars create the bad air which makes it hard to breathe."

Andrew was baffled at the callers answer and responded: "You have just equated the Mayor of London with terrorism and that's not fair Lenny. That's what you just did."

But the caller doubled down and reiterated that Mr Khan had done a "successful job" damaging London.

Andrew ended the conversation criticising the caller for associating Mr Khan in the same breathe as terrorism.

"I don't think it's a fair observation of Mayor Khan. He may not be popular but to equate him to terrorism isn't fair."

