'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

James O'Brien reflected on new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which shows Christianity has become a minority faith in England and Wales for the first time.

As England and Wales are officially declared 'minority Christian countries for the first time in both nations' history, James O'Brien wanted to analyse the findings before they could be misconstrued.

"Loads of people who have never been near a church in their lives will be [in tomorrow's newspapers] encouraged to feel that Christianity has somehow been edited out of the picture," he started.

James went on to express his concern at how the statistics could be strewed in the mainstream media and their potential for inciting hatred towards ethnic minorities if left in the wrong editorial hands.

"People who couldn't even tell you the Ten Commandments or name the Three Apostles will now be disgusted and outraged that less than half of the population have described themselves as Christian!"

After getting his opening remarks out of the way, he then decided to share a bit of advice for anyone who might be angered or upset by the ONS' findings.

"I have said it before and I'll say it again if you're worried about the decline of Christianity in this country there is something actually quite serious that you can do about it," said James O'Brien.

He then shared his remedy for those who may be disgruntled by the news: "Start believing in Christianity! If you're worried then go to Church and start believing that the big fella walked on water!"

In this comical takedown of how the tabloid media are likely to respond to the statistics, James O'Brien said: "You just know that in Elon Musk’s brave new world loads of people will complain about this saying that the white people are under threat!"

The Office For National Statistics figures also show a changing demographic in England and Wales:

The percentage of the population who are Asian has risen from 7.5% to 9.3%.

The percentage of the population who are Black has risen from 3.3% to 4%.

The percentage of the population who are of mixed ethnic heritage has risen from 2.2% to 2.9%.

The percentage of the population who are of any other ethnic origin has risen from 1% to 2.1%.

"Christianity is now essentially a minority in this country," said James O'Brien, as he rounded off his analysis of the findings.

"Not because we have been overrun by Muslims, but simply because people aren't Christians anymore!"

