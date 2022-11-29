Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows

29 November 2022, 10:33 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 11:04

The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data
The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data. Picture: ONS/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The number of people who describe themselves as Christian in England and Wales has fallen below 50 per cent for the first time, the Office for National Statistics data has revealed.

Every other religion in the country has seen an increase or stayed the same as the data also shows number of people identifying as Muslim has increased by 1.2 million to 3.9 million between 2011 and 2021.

Christians are still the largest religious group in England and Wales at 46.2 per cent of the population, with those with 'no religion' in second with 37.2 per cent - a rise of 12 per cent during the same period.

The data shows that England and Wales have "left behind the era when many people almost automatically identified as Christian," according to the Archbishop of York.

London was the most religiously diverse region of England as 25.3 per cent reported a religion other than “Christian”. This figure was 4.2 per cent in the North East and 3.2 per cent in the South West, making those regions the least religiously diverse.

Some 81.7 per cent of residents in the two countries self-identified as white on the day of the 2021 census, down from 86.0 per cent a decade earlier, the ONS said.

The second most common ethnic group in England and Wales was "Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh" standing at 9.3 per cent, an increase from 7.5% in 2011.

England and Wales' ethnic breakdown
England and Wales' ethnic breakdown. Picture: ONS

The number of people identifying their ethnic group as white in England and Wales has also fallen by around half a million over the last decade.

The census data was taken in 2021
The census data was taken in 2021. Picture: ONS

Read More: England hope to finish strong in Group B's Battle of Britain as Wales need miracle - full guide

Read More: 'Call us to report corrupt cops', say Met Police bosses, after string of officer scandals

The number of people using English as a main language in 2021 in England and Wales has also fallen from 92.3 per cent in 2011 of usual residents aged over three compared to 91.1 per cent.

The most common main languages other than English (English or Welsh in Wales) in 2021 were:

  • Polish (1.1%, 612,000)
  • Romanian (0.8%, 472,000)
  • Panjabi (0.5%, 291,000)
  • Urdu (0.5%, 270,000)

The Romanian language saw the biggest increase in usage in 2021, with over 0.8 per cent (472,000) using it as their main language. This is up from 0.1 per cent (68,000) in 2011.

The number of people with English as a main language has fallen
The number of people with English as a main language has fallen. Picture: ONS

The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said: "It's not a great surprise that the Census shows fewer people in this country identifying as Christian than in the past, but it still throws down a challenge to us not only to trust that God will build his kingdom on Earth but also to play our part in making Christ known."

Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said: "Today's data highlights the increasingly multi-cultural society we live in.

"The percentage of people identifying their ethnic group as 'White: English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British', continues to decrease.

"Whilst this remains the most common response to the ethnic group question, the number of people identifying with another ethnic group continues to increase.

"However, the picture varies depending on where you live. London remains the most ethnically diverse region of England, where just under two-thirds identify with an ethnic minority group, whereas under 1 in 10 identify this way in the North East.

"But despite the ethnically diverse nature of society, 9 in 10 people across England and Wales still identify with a UK national identity, with nearly 8 in 10 doing so in London."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand London's Ulez

Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief

Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn last month

Elon Musk slams Apple as tech giant 'pulls Twitter ads'

The men clung onto the oil tanker's rudder for 11 days

Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker

Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died

Die Hard and Top Gun star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66

Wales need a miracle to stop England from going through

England hope to finish strong in Group B's Battle of Britain as Wales need miracle - full guide

The Government has announced it is making amendments to the proposed internet safety laws

Protect children or pay the price, Culture Sec warns social media giants

Sarah Ferguson (pictured right with Andrew in 2019) is reported to have been invited to spend Christmas with the royal family

Fergie ‘to be invited to spent Christmas with the Royal Family for first time since she split from Andrew’

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads across the capital

Rachael Venables: How I witnessed Just Stop Oil's new tactic and the chaos it caused

Police were filmed walking alongside Just Stop Oil protesters on Monday morning

Hundreds of thousands of police hours spent on Just Stop Oil should've been spent investigating crime, says top Met Cop

The Horniman has handed back its Benin Bronzes

Benin Bronzes: south London museum hands over its looted collection to Nigeria in 'moral and appropriate' step

Police want the public to report corrupt officers like Wayne Couzens (top right) and Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis (bottom right)

'Call us to report corrupt cops', say Met Police bosses, after string of officer scandals

Some 250,000 people saw the Queen lying in state

Westminster Hall floor damaged by 250,000 mourners for the Queen

The man protesting

Rainbow flag-wielding spectator storms pitch in World Cup match to protest Qatar homophobic regime

Sarah Ryan has been told to vacate the home she had lived in with her partner, after he died following a short illness with cancer in August.

Grieving mum and four kids face 'homelessness' before Christmas after partner's sudden death

China is cracking down on protests

China cracks down on Covid lockdown protests, as Sunak warns Beijing poses a 'systemic challenge to the UK'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident took place in Wicklow St Lawrence

Police shoot man during raid in sleepy Somerset village

Leicester Crown Court heard how McCullen had watched porn after the alleged crime.

Lab worker watched pornography as 'escapism' after allegedly murdering colleague, 23, during brief romance
Xi Jinping could be losing his grip, John Bolton has said

'China protests show Xi's grip on power is becoming shakier,' says John Bolton

David Miliband refused to rule out a return to politics

David Miliband refuses to rule out a return to politics as he tells Marr he's 'enthusiastic' about Labour's future
1

Kim Jong-un's 'most beloved' child Ju Ae appears in public for second time prompting heir speculation
The scene after the attack

Horror as man stabbed to death in broad daylight in central London street

One postman branded the move "woke"

'Woke' Royal Mail bosses ban staff from flying England or Wales flags during World Cup

1

Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship for making the nation 'famous throughout the world' through her music
The national grid measures set to be implemented on Tuesday have now been cancelled

National Grid cancels proposed use of blackout prevention plan on Tuesday

Police have busted a gang thought to be behind a third of the Europe's cocaine trade

'Lords of Drugs' cocaine 'Super Cartel' busted and Brit 'ringleader' arrested after police raids across Europe and Dubai

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss
Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit