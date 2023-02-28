'Westminster needs people who know what it's like to pay wages': Iceland boss to run for Tory MP

By Hannah Holland

Iceland's chairman, Richard Walker, explained to LBC that he intends to run to become a Tory MP to "give back", claiming he has "a lot to offer".

Richard Walker, the chairman of supermarket giant, Iceland, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC about his plans to run to become a Tory MP.

Nick quizzed the Iceland boss about the truth of rumours that he was on the approved parliamentary candidate list.

It comes as supermarket bosses are facing a fruit and vegetable shortage, which The National Farmers' Union (NFU) warned could be "the tip of the iceberg".

Nick probed: "Why do you want to go into the murky world of politics?"

Mr Walker responded: "Because I want to serve and I want to give back and I think I’ve got a lot to offer.

"I think Westminster needs more people who know what it’s like to have to pay the wages on a Friday.

"I believe in democracy and I really want to do this."

Asked if he would continue to serve as the executive chairman of Iceland, Mr Walker said that he would "cross one bridge at a time" but that he was "fully committed" to the frozen food retailer, which he called the "family business".

It emerged Mr Walker, who took over the role of executive chairman of Iceland in January after his father stepped down, was making a bid to become an MP back in October.

