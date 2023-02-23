Iceland to close half a dozen stores starting in the next few days - is there one near you?

23 February 2023, 21:49

Iceland is closing half a dozen locations
Iceland is closing half a dozen locations. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Iceland is shutting down six stores starting in the next few days, without giving a reason.

At least six Iceland shops will be closing in February and March, with the first to shut this Saturday.

Bosses of Iceland, which has 500 shops and 153 food warehouse stores, said they "continually review" their portfolio of locations.

It comes after Marks & Spencer said some stores would close, and stationer Paperchase closed all of its stores for good as it fell into administration.

Iceland is closing six stores
Iceland is closing six stores. Picture: Getty

After the first two Iceland stores close this Saturday, the next four closures will take place in March.

The full list of stores to close is:

  • Mill Lane, Bromsgrove - February 25
  • Chipenham Shopping Centre, Basingstoke - February 25
  • White Rose Centre, Rhyl - March 14
  • South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight - March 25
  • St Catherine's Place, Bedminster, Bristol - March 25
  • Deiniol Centre, Bangor - March 27

A spokesperson for the company said: "We continually review our Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse store portfolio to ensure we're delivering the best experiences for our customers across the country."

Iceland posted an operating loss of £4 million for the six months to September. CEO Richard Walker said that month that it had paused new store openings as energy bills increased by 20%.

He told the Mail on Sunday: "We've got to make decisions because we have got this unmanageable volatility.

"In some instances, it might just be easier to mothball shops or temporarily close them because the energy costs are just completely unsustainable."

