Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic

By Sam Sholli

Matt Hancock has said "we're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic".

The former Health Secretary made the claim as Boris Johnson has announced all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England are going to be scrapped.

The Prime Minister has claimed that his 'living with Covid plan' will bring the country "towards a return to normality".

Mr Hancock said: "Mr Speaker, almost two years ago now, this House voted unanimously on the statutory measures necessary to keep people safe during the pandemic.

"And I agree with the Prime Minister that now, thanks to vaccines, these measures are no longer necessary and indeed that we're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic."

