Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic

21 February 2022, 18:27 | Updated: 21 February 2022, 18:49

By Sam Sholli

Matt Hancock has said "we're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic".

The former Health Secretary made the claim as Boris Johnson has announced all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England are going to be scrapped.

The Prime Minister has claimed that his 'living with Covid plan' will bring the country "towards a return to normality".

Mr Hancock said: "Mr Speaker, almost two years ago now, this House voted unanimously on the statutory measures necessary to keep people safe during the pandemic.

"And I agree with the Prime Minister that now, thanks to vaccines, these measures are no longer necessary and indeed that we're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic."

READ MORE: PM announces end to self-isolation rules and free Covid tests after last ditch Cabinet row

READ MORE: Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch LIVE

4 hours ago

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

5 hours ago

SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims

8 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nick said Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid rules is the right call

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"
The sentences handed to Angel Lynn's kidnappers could be increased

Angel Lynn kidnapper's 'unduly lenient' sentence referred to Court of Appeal
Boris Johnson has announced an end to all Covid legal restrictions in England

PM announces end to self-isolation rules and free Covid tests after last ditch Cabinet row
The additional booster is advised for people over 75 and vulnerable children aged 12-18

Spring Covid booster jab approved for elderly and vulnerable people
The average asking price has risen by nearly £8,000.

House prices soar by nearly £8k in one month

Boris Johnson is set to scrap all remaining legal Covid restrictions in England

Living with Covid plan: How Britain is set to change in the days ahead
Arthurs step mum was found guilty of his murder.

Children left at 'unknown risk' by council inspected after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' murder
A third named storm has caused more travel chaos across the UK.

Evacuation of Ironbridge as Storm Franklin brings havoc to UK with floods and 87mph wind

Weather

Boris Johnson has announced the end of remaining Covid restrictions

Analysis: 'Freedom Day' announcement means the government believes Covid is over
Mr Sunak and Mr Javid reportedly disagree on testing

Boris Johnson to hold 7pm press conference after Cabinet rift over new Covid rules