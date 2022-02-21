Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"

21 February 2022, 17:21 | Updated: 21 February 2022, 17:24

Nick said Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid rules is the right call
Nick said Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid rules is the right call. Picture: LBC
Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

In a little over a month, it will have been two years since the nation was locked down. Yes, TWO YEARS!

Two years of missed but crucial medical appointments, children being denied education, the economy being stifled, soaring mental health problems and businesses struggling to keep going.

That is why Prime Minister Boris Johnson is right to call this a moment of “national pride” as England announces we have reached the end of the road with restrictions.

Hailing the beginning of a post-Covid era, the PM confirmed that from Thursday people with the virus will no longer be required to self-isolate.

While from April 1 free lateral flow and PCR testing - which has been costing the taxpayer £2billion a month - is being abandoned.

It is hugely regrettable that the puritanical Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford - who seems to be a modern day Oliver Cromwell in his determination to close down as much as possible - and the hysterical counterpart in Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, can hold other parts of the country back.

On this the PM is right - but he’d probably be well advised to avoid having a few drinks to celebrate.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims

Nick Ferrari blasted reported plans to keep the passenger locator form

'What the hell's going on?': Minister fumbles over new Covid rules for travellers

Nick slammed the minister over the Tories being the party of low taxation

'You're no longer the party of low tax': Nick Ferrari blasts Govt using own figures

Nick Ferrari says Britain must learn from the Cressida Dick drama

Nick Ferrari Says: The glaring incompetences shown by the Met must never happen again

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

Exclusive
Sadiq's handling of Cressida's departure 'undignified and ill-judged' says former Met Commssioner

'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out

Nick Ferrari was speaking after a speech by the former PM

'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major

Robert Courts was unable to say how many people work in aviation to the nearest 10,000

Aviation minister stumped as he doesn't know how many workers are in sector he represents

'Hasn't got a clue': Ex-Met deputy blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq Khan for forcing Cressida out

'Hasn't got a clue': Former top Met cop blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq after Cressida quit

Nick Ferrari, LBC's Breakfast presenter.

Nick Ferrari Says: 'Bombshell party? It's just crisps, tinsel and hand gel'

No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo

Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the comments on Tuesday

Boris won’t back down: PM refuses to apologise despite Tory furore over Savile slur

Kristina O'Connor told Nick Ferrari about her experiences with the Met Police

Des O'Connor's daughter left 'angry and scared' by 'predatory' Met police officer

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Michael Gove told LBC that he did not know how many buildings were affected by the crisis.

Michael Gove admits not knowing how many buildings are affected by the cladding crisis
The Housing Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We got stuff wrong' over cladding crisis, Michael Gove admits
'He should look forward to another sentence'

Eco-protester should 'look forward' to more jail time if he carries on says former top cop
Business minister Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC.

Minister admits businesses 'still hard-pressed' as he is grilled over lack of support
Two callers went head-to-head this morning over the Colston statue verdict

Fuming LBC callers go head-to-head in blistering row over 'Colston Four' verdict
Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC Breakfast show

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

3 days ago

'Who are these people?': Former Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

'Who are these people?': Ex-Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/02 | Watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The sentences handed to Angel Lynn's kidnappers could be increased

Angel Lynn kidnapper's 'unduly lenient' sentence referred to Court of Appeal
Boris Johnson has announced an end to all Covid legal restrictions in England

PM announces end to self-isolation rules and free Covid tests after last ditch Cabinet row
The additional booster is advised for people over 75 and vulnerable children aged 12-18

Spring Covid booster jab approved for elderly and vulnerable people
The average asking price has risen by nearly £8,000.

House prices soar by nearly £8k in one month

Boris Johnson is set to scrap all remaining legal Covid restrictions in England

Living with Covid plan: How Britain is set to change in the days ahead
Arthurs step mum was found guilty of his murder.

Children left at 'unknown risk' by council inspected after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' murder
A third named storm has caused more travel chaos across the UK.

Evacuation of Ironbridge as Storm Franklin brings havoc to UK with floods and 87mph wind

Weather

Remi Lindholm suffered a "frozen penis" during the cross-country event at the Winter Olympics.

'Frozen penis' leaves skier in 'unbearable pain' at Winter Olympics
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Boris Johnson has announced the end of remaining Covid restrictions

Analysis: 'Freedom Day' announcement means the government believes Covid is over