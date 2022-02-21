Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"

Nick said Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid rules is the right call. Picture: LBC

By Nick Ferrari

In a little over a month, it will have been two years since the nation was locked down. Yes, TWO YEARS!

Two years of missed but crucial medical appointments, children being denied education, the economy being stifled, soaring mental health problems and businesses struggling to keep going.

That is why Prime Minister Boris Johnson is right to call this a moment of “national pride” as England announces we have reached the end of the road with restrictions.

Hailing the beginning of a post-Covid era, the PM confirmed that from Thursday people with the virus will no longer be required to self-isolate.

While from April 1 free lateral flow and PCR testing - which has been costing the taxpayer £2billion a month - is being abandoned.

It is hugely regrettable that the puritanical Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford - who seems to be a modern day Oliver Cromwell in his determination to close down as much as possible - and the hysterical counterpart in Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, can hold other parts of the country back.

On this the PM is right - but he’d probably be well advised to avoid having a few drinks to celebrate.