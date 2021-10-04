Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference | Watch LIVE from 7.50am

Nick Ferrari is set to question Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference and you can watch it here.

The exchange will take place amid the UK facing a supply chain crisis and Insulate Britain activists blocking roads.

It also follows Dame Cressida Dick announcing an independent review into the "standards" and "culture" of the Metropolitan Police.

Nick Ferrari has already spoken this week to Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the Tory Party conference.