Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference | Watch LIVE from 7.50am

4 October 2021, 19:11

Nick Ferrari is set to question Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference and you can watch it here.

The exchange will take place amid the UK facing a supply chain crisis and Insulate Britain activists blocking roads.

It also follows Dame Cressida Dick announcing an independent review into the "standards" and "culture" of the Metropolitan Police.

Nick Ferrari has already spoken this week to Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the Tory Party conference.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

4 mins ago

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

1 hour ago

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

4 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

14 days ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Culture Secretary said she regrets her vote.

'I voted against love': Nadine Dorries shares regret voting against gay marriage
The alleged attack happened at the Midland Hotel in Manchester

Conservative Party suspends member who 'violently assaulted' woman at conference
Around 37% of the world's population have been impacted by the outage

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down

Many petrol stations in London and the South East remain closed

Fifth of petrol stations in South East remain without fuel

David Walliams at the launch of one of his World's Worst Children books

Publisher removes story from David Walliams book over 'harmful' Chinese stereotypes
A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby from a previous hearing. She is set to stand trial in a year

Nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies while working at hospital
A pig farmer protests outside the Conservative Party conference on Monday

‘Don’t let Brexit obliterate us’: Pig farmers protest at Tory conference amid cull warning
Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital

Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry