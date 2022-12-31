Exclusive

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“When you work in a dysfunctional environment…it inevitably has an effect”, the Conservative MP told Paul Brand in an LBC exclusive interview.

A Conservative MP has spoken of how challenging times in Westminster contributed to his depression.

William Wragg told Paul Brand: “I just found that I’d been living on adrenaline for some months, as those in political life, will I'm sure be able to relate to that.”

He added:“The summer recess came along, and the adrenaline went away, and that rug is metaphorically, as ever, pulled from under you and you sort of fall.

I fell into a depressive state, if I can describe it as that, which I think on reflection has been building for some time."

The Vice-Chairman of the 1922 Committee differentiated it from a “glum” and “gloomy” emotion, saying it was an “overpowering feeling” that “pulls you and beguiles you in a way”.

Paul responded saying that people don’t hear many MPs talking about depression “publicly” even though they have experienced it, and asked whether the state of politics currently had impacted his mental wellbeing.

“When you work in a dysfunctional environment…it inevitably has an effect”, the Member for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester replied, citing the “toll” of “high stakes” and “the separation that there can be from friends and family”.

“The fatigue that comes from being in a permanent psychodrama - you'd have to be either a saint or a psychopath to be immune to those effects”, he added.

The Conservative MP said it was the “biggest honour of my life” to represent his constituency, but said he would step down before the next general election, partially because of the “atmosphere” in Parliament.

“Politics is a drug, it is an addiction”, he asserted. However, he added: “If it was all a bed of roses, you wouldn't want to leave at all.”

Mr Wragg also talked about the backlash he received after calling for both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to resign, saying “not everybody” was happy with him, but “you don't go into politics if you’re a shrinking violet”.

The MP added that Rishi Sunak has the potential to win the next general election, saying he would “confound expectations”.

“The government is not going to be popular”, he said, referring to the cost of living crisis and angst over public sector pay.

“It just has to grit its teeth and get through the next year, explaining as best as it can why it is making the policy decisions it is making.

“I think that in the character and personality of Rishi Sunak, you have somebody who is absolutely equipped to do that.”