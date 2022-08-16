'Resisting the temptation to give up': Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

16 August 2022, 19:58

Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health
Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health. Picture: Parliament UK/ Twitter

By Megan Hinton

A senior Tory MP has opened up about his battle with mental health as he announced he will be taking a "short break" from parliamentary responsibilities.

William Wragg, told followers on Twitter that be had been struggling with "severe" depression and anxiety after battling them for almost the entirety of his adult life.

The Vice-Chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, was met with praise from members of the public for being open about a topic often considered "taboo".

The Conservative MP for the Hazel Grove wrote in a statement: "I have lived with depression and anxiety for most of my adult life. At the moment, both are severe.

"I am resisting the temptation to give up entirely. As such, I require a short break. I know that how I feel is far from unique.

"I would say to anyone who feels similarly, that they should speak to someone they trust, seek and accept support.

"Do not assume those who are outwardly confident and successful are without doubts and despair. I am only making this statement as an explanation, instead of giving recurrent excuses.

"My constituents can continue to contact my office when they require assistance. My hard-working team will continue to do their utmost to help them.

"In the meantime, I look forward to returning refreshed, better able to represent my constituents, loving life and myself a little bit more."

In response to the emotional statement, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "So sorry to hear this and thank you for speaking up. Hope you feel better soon my friend."

Tory MP Stuart Anderson added: “Sorry to hear this, hope you are ok. Here if you need to chat.”

Whilst Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones wrote: "So sorry to read this Will! Wishing you well and a speedy recovery."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, or anyone you know, needs help reach out to the following organisations for support:

