Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

4 September 2022, 12:45 | Updated: 4 September 2022, 12:52

By Abbie Reynolds

Here you can watch this Sunday's show with Ben Kentish again.

Today's guests were:

  • Paul Novak Deputy General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress discussing cost of living crisis and workers rights.
  • Matthew Taylor of CEO of NHS Confederation on the state of the NHS in which the new PM will be expected to deal with.
  • James Allock chef and owner of The Pig & Whistle restaurant who shares his experience with increasing energy prices.
  • Nick Thomas-Symonds is Shadow International Trade Secretary & MP for Torfaen on 'What would Labour do?'.
  • Lord (Jonathan) Marland is a Conservative Peer, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and a former Energy and Climate Change Minister, discussing Boris Johnson's legacy.
  • Lord Peter Ricketts, Former UK National Security Adviser and Former Permanent Representative to NATO on continued support for Ukraine.

