Sangita Myska 1pm - 4pm
Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again
4 September 2022, 12:45 | Updated: 4 September 2022, 12:52
Here you can watch this Sunday's show with Ben Kentish again.
Today's guests were:
- Paul Novak Deputy General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress discussing cost of living crisis and workers rights.
- Matthew Taylor of CEO of NHS Confederation on the state of the NHS in which the new PM will be expected to deal with.
- James Allock chef and owner of The Pig & Whistle restaurant who shares his experience with increasing energy prices.
- Nick Thomas-Symonds is Shadow International Trade Secretary & MP for Torfaen on 'What would Labour do?'.
- Lord (Jonathan) Marland is a Conservative Peer, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and a former Energy and Climate Change Minister, discussing Boris Johnson's legacy.
- Lord Peter Ricketts, Former UK National Security Adviser and Former Permanent Representative to NATO on continued support for Ukraine.