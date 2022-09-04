A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

4 September 2022, 14:02

By Abbie Reynolds

If Donald Trump had met with Putin for a few vodkas, he would never have invaded Ukraine, a caller has insisted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday with Ben Kentish, a caller gave their opinion on where Boris Johnson's successor should place their priorities.

Dave, from Barmston, called in saying the most pressing issue for him is the rising energy prices.

His solution: "The first thing the new Prime Minister should do is parlay with Russia and lift the sanctions."

He claimed the restraints that the UK has put on Russia are "the main reason we are in a cost of living crisis".

Ben Kentish came back asking: "Why would kowtowing to Putin - and giving him everything he wants - be the priority of the new Prime Minister?"

"It's bigger than that," the caller responded. "We pushed Russia into Ukraine, we left them no choice."

He went on to say that if the UK does not appease with Vladimir Putin it will only "hurt us more".

"If Trump had of been in, I think that he would have met up with [Putin], they'd have had a few vodkas, and I don't think he would have ever gone into Ukraine.

"They would have settled a business deal.

"Because that is what it is all about. It is about business," the caller affirmed.

Ben disputed: "But if you let him do what he has done in Ukraine, where does he go next?"

Watch the full clip here.

