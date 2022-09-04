Boris intends to 'repair his own balance sheet' as 'you earn so little' as PM, says Lord Marland

Boris is focused on making money once he is out of office. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson plans to focus on making money once he steps down as Prime Minister because "you earn so little" in the role, Lord Marland has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday with Ben Kentish, Lord Marland said he was told by Mr Johnson that his priority was "to repair his own balance sheet".

"His great statement to me was that he has to now get hay in the loft - go and make some money - to repair his own balance sheet," Lord Marland said.

"As Prime Minister you earn so little money and, as it's been well documented, he's got a few children and a few ex-wives.

"So there's quite a big payroll that he has to satisfy."

It is understood that the Prime Minister is entitled to just over £160,000 while in office.

Earnings are made up of around £79,496 for his role as Prime Minister as well as £81,392 for being an MP, according to reports.

Lord Marland went on to say: "I think he'll be in huge demand throughout the world as a speaker because he's just got unbelievable speaking skills and he's a writer - he'll doubtlessly go back to that."

He added: "I think he will largely try and keep out of public life for a bit but you have to remember that he is a sitting MP and that his seat has now become quite marginal.

"He'll have to decide whether he's going to retain that or not and continue being a sitting MP."

Boris will officially step down as Prime Minister on September 5, when either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss replace him as the leader.

Ahead of his exit, Mr Johnson on Sunday urged fellow Tory members on Sunday to give whoever replaces him their full support.

But Lord Marland believes Brits have not heard the last of the leader.

"He's got a huge amount of energy, he's in his 50s, so has hopefully got a long life a head of him, he's highly intelligent, he's got this ability to connect with people that very few politicians have ever had and I think it'll be 'What's Boris up to now?' rather than 'What was the past like for Boris?'"