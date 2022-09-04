'Get basics right and learn from appalling mistakes': Patel issues stark warning to new Met commissioner

Mark Rowley has been warned that the Met needs to step up and win back public trust. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Metropolitan Police must learn from "appalling mistakes of the past" and "get the basics right" to win back public confidence, Priti Patel has warned new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

Ms Patel said it would be the former counter-terrorism policing chief's job to restore trust in the force after a turbulent few years.

It was announced in July that Sir Mark would replace Dame Cressida Dick following her resignation.

In a three-page letter welcoming him to the role, Ms Patel referenced a host of recent controversies and failings, stressing the need for a "transformation" of the Met.

"Several recent high-profile incidents have affected public trust and confidence across communities particularly in London - raising serious questions about the culture and standards in the MPS," she said.

"These include Sarah Everard's murder, strip searches of children, the vetting of police officers, basic respect and standards as exposed in the misconduct at Charing Cross police station in Operation Hotton, and the findings of the inquest into the handling of the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, and Jack Taylor.

"Londoners need to be assured that improvements are being made immediately and will have an impact.

"I expect the MPS, under your leadership, clearly to demonstrate that it will learn from the appalling mistakes of the past and move the culture away from the organisational defensiveness that has hindered progress and damaged public trust."

Sir Mark, whose tenure will begin on September 12, takes over at a challenging time for the Met, with a new Home Secretary likely to be appointed once a the next Prime Minister takes their place in office.

Ms Patel wrote elsewhere in the letter: "It is absolutely vital that trust and confidence is restored and that visible, responsive policing which cuts crime is at the forefront.

"I expect the Metropolitan Police under your leadership to get the basics right and provide the first-class service expected of it.

"Leadership is central to delivering these changes and I support your ambition to ensure a strong top team that can deliver the extensive reform that is required.

"I also expect you, as commissioner, to promote better leadership and higher standards at every level throughout the force."

Sir Mark will take over the role in mid September. Picture: Alamy

Ms Patel went on to slam the force for even failing to "get the basics right".

"Reducing crime is the central mission of policing and I am pleased to see that good progress is being made in some areas, with both gun crime and burglary continuing to fall across London," she said.

"But there remain areas where further progress is needed. Whilst recorded crime remains below the pre-pandemic levels, it has been rising over the last year and I am very concerned that violent crime levels are now above pre-pandemic levels."

It comes amid a particular spike in violent street crimes across the capital this summer, with Londoners being urged by police to be more vigilant with their valuables.

Ms Patel said the recruitment of 20,000 additional officers remained a "key priority" for the Government, but also raised concerns that "levels of police staff in the MPS have not grown in line with the funding the Government has provided to recruit and support additional officers".

Someone else is expected to take over from Ms Patel as Home Secretary in the new Cabinet. Picture: Alamy

Dame Cressida Dick's dramatic exit from the role came in March after she received criticism from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan over her handling of racist, misogynist and homophobic messages shared by a group of officers based at Charing Cross police station and following a series of other scandals plaguing her time in post.

A report earlier this week by ex-chief constable of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor found Dame Cressida "felt intimidated" into quitting and was effectively "constructively dismissed" from her role by the mayor.

Mr Khan disputed the findings, saying the report by the former boss of Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services was "clearly biased and ignores the facts".

The ongoing row over the circumstances of her resignation is not mentioned in the letter, although Ms Patel does acknowledge it is ultimately up to Mr Khan to hold the commissioner accountable.