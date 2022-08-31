Boris Johnson shuts down claims police are 'too woke' as he hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime'

31 August 2022, 10:38

Boris Johnson hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime' and defends police against 'too woke' claims
Boris Johnson hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime' and defends police against 'too woke' claims.

By Cameron Kerr

Outgoing PM Boris Johnson has shut down claims police are 'too woke', insisting neighbourhood crime is "down by about 38%".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Johnson made the remarks as he attended a raid with specialist officers near Lewisham, South London, where he spoke to staff from one of 20 so-called "violence reduction units" tasked with preventing crime through earlier interventions.

"Look at neighbourhood crime, which is the thing that really affects the quality of life of most people in this country, and it's down by about 38% on 2019 since this Government came in," he said.

"I think that's a great effort by the police, not just by the Metropolitan Police, by police up and down the country."

The PM spoke to reporters in his final days in office, after attending a raid with specialist officers near Lewisham, South London.
The PM spoke to reporters in his final days in office, after attending a raid with specialist officers near Lewisham, South London. Picture: Alamy

It comes after a report by the Policy Exchange think tank cited polling that four in 10 people worry that the police are more concerned with being 'woke' than tackling crime.

"I've just seen a bunch of police officers who woke quite a lot of drug dealers this morning and they woke them long before they were expecting to have their breakfast," said Mr Johnson.

"They woke them with warrants, and they woke them with the news that they were under arrest for causing misery in the communities of London.

"And that's what I want the police to do, that's what Priti [the Home Secretary] wants them to do."

The Policy Exchange report written by an ex-Met DCI, recommended discouraging officers from acts meant to show solidarity for a cause - such as taking the knee - because of fears members of the public could see officers as taking a partisan view.
The Policy Exchange report written by an ex-Met DCI, recommended discouraging officers from acts meant to show solidarity for a cause - such as taking the knee - because of fears members of the public could see officers as taking a partisan view. Picture: Alamy

The Policy Exchange report, written by an ex-Met DCI, recommended a "back-to-basics" approach, discouraging officers from acts meant to show solidarity for a cause - such as taking the knee - because of fears members of the public could see officers as taking a partisan view.

Mr Johnson also pointed to the recruitment of 13,700 extra police officers, though between 2009 and 2018 the number of police officers fell by 20,000 - several thousand more officers than the government has so far recruited.

The Prime Minister has previously attended police raids, including this one in Liverpool in December 2021.
The Prime Minister has previously attended police raids, including this one in Liverpool in December 2021. Picture: Alamy

The outgoing Prime Minister has just days left in office, as his successor will finally be revealed next Monday, concluding a weeks long leadership contest amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The two leadership hopefuls will face a grilling from LBCs Nick Ferrari tonight at 7pm - which will be broadcast live on LBC and Global Player.

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

