Get police back to basics and make it clear they must focus on crime-fighting over 'woke' causes, Govt told

The Government should ensure forces get back to basics and ensure crime-fighting is tackled over fighting crime. Picture: Getty/Lincolnshire Police

By Will Taylor

Police need to get back to basics and Government must make it clear that solving crimes takes precedence over "woke" causes, a new report by an ex-Met DCI has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a "back to basics" approach recommended in the Policy Exchange think tank's report, officers should be discouraged from acts that are meant to show solidarity for a cause – like taking the knee – because they could be perceived by others as taking a partisan view.

The report pointed to polling showing four in ten people worry cops are more concerned with being "woke" than tackling crime.

That comes after criticism of officers in Lincolnshire for dancing the Macarena at a Pride event and, previously, at officers who took the knee in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrations while they were policing the event.

Read more: Met officers admit they 'dread' policing Notting Hill Carnival as 74 hurt during event

Chief constables at poorly-performing forces should also be sacked under Government directives, the report said.

David Spencer, the former Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector behind the report, said: "Even the perception that an officer's decision-making, such as whether to arrest someone, might be influenced by a partisan political view has the potential to be hugely damaging to public confidence.

"Acts that may be intended by as a show of solidarity against discrimination, such as 'taking the knee' or an officer wearing a badge on their uniform, can easily be interpreted by others as an expression of a partisan political view.

"To maintain the public's confidence that police officers are acting with impartiality, such acts must always be avoided by police officers and their leaders. This should be made clear in both national and local guidance."

Read more: Pregnant girlfriend of rapper, 21, killed at Notting Hill Carnival 'felt their unborn baby kick' while he lay dying

The Home Secretary should "have the courage" to use powers to set priorities for police forces and, if necessary, order police and crime commissioners to sack the chiefs of failing ones.

Other suggestions include using better use of technology on issues that most concern people, including through apps that could let officers communicate with the public.

A government source said of the current home secretary: "Priti's views are that police should be focusing on getting the basics of policing right, on traditional policing and making our streets safer."