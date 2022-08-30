Met officers admit they 'dread' policing Notting Hill Carnival as 74 cops assaulted during event

74 police officers were injured during the event, according to the Met. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Officers have confessed they "dread" policing Notting Hill Carnival after it was revealed that 74 were injured during this year's event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A number of injuries were as a result of incidents involving assaults, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents the force's officers, said the event is "very difficult to control".

"It is like playing a broken record as the same things keep happening every year," he told MailOnline.

"It is very difficult to control, maintain and deal with. Seventy six of my colleagues were injured in what is meant to be a 'peaceful' carnival."

T﻿here were seven reported stabbings at the event, six of which resulted in non-fatal injuries, as of Monday evening.

A total of 441 people were stopped and searched across the two days.

The Metropolitan Police Federation added: "Sad to report at least 34 Metropolitan Police officers were assaulted at this year's Notting Hill Carnival.

"We are supporting colleagues. Every year our brave officers come under attack at this event.

"Colleagues dread policing it. And yet nothing changes."

Read more: Rapper who was due to become a father stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival as police hunt attacker

Read more: Police slap down 'ridiculous' suggestion for Londoners to hide valuables amid surge in violent street robberies

It comes after 21-year-old Bristol rapper TkorStretch was stabbed to death at the event.

Takayo Nembhard, who created music under the name TkorStretch, was due to become a father when he was killed, his management said in a post on Instagram.

He had gone to the carnival with his younger sister and friends "to simply have a good time".

A murder investigation has since been launched by the Met.

Read more: Two people injured after bus shelter collapses with Notting Hill Carnival revellers standing on the roof

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "sickened" by the fatal stabbing.

He tweeted: "I am sickened by this awful attack.

"Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out.

"I urge anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or anonymously by @CrimeStoppersUK. There is no honour in staying silent."

Footage also emerged of a man brutally punching a woman to the ground as a fight broke out on the final day.

Warning - footage on link contains swearing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Wshhhh des bagarres t’as peuuur au Carnaval de Londres



(dsl pour ma voix) pic.twitter.com/v8kByrUwZw — Sha✨ (@shasha__cs) August 29, 2022

A spokesman for the Met told LBC it was aware of the video but said the force had not received any report about the alleged incident.

The Met said "a number of violent incidents and serious stabbings" prompted a section 60 order to be put in place until 1am on Tuesday within the event's borders.

Police said 209 arrests had been made by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

Mr Marsh slammed the inaction of the mayor, saying he had failed to act following years of violence at the carnival.

"He cannot keep watching every year and thinking it is acceptable," he said.

"Tell us how you are going to make it safe. He is the police and crime commissioner after all."