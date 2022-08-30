Rapper who was due to become a father stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival as police hunt attacker

By Emma Soteriou

Tributes have been paid to 21-year-old Bristol drill rapper TKorStretch who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival.

Takayo Nembhard, who created music under the name TkorStretch, was due to become a father when he was stabbed to death, his management said in a post on Instagram.

Manager Chris Patrick said "his talent was endless" and he was "close to greatness" before he was fatally stabbed.

Takayo had gone to the carnival with his younger sister and friends "to simply have a good time" but ended up losing his life in a knife attack.

Mr Patrick added: "This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid."

"As you can imagine we are all in shock," he said in a statement.

"He went to carnival with his younger sister and friends to have a good time. This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid."

A message posted on his official Instagram page read: "2 years ago a young 19 Year old man came from Bristol to meet me at my Studio with his dad, his name was Takayo Nembhard AKA TKorStretch.

"That meeting took us on a journey…we recorded some great music together. His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness!

"So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night.

"He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result!

"My deepest condolences to TK’s Mother & Father his Brother, 2 Sisters, Girlfriend and child that will never meet his father.

"TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart…Rest in peace my Friend."

The rapper was known for wearing a mask as part of his persona, revealing that it allowed him to live a normal life with his family and friends while also releasing music.

Before beginning work in the studio, Takayo used to play football for Bristol Rovers FC's youth team between the age of 6 and 16 but was forced to stop due to an injury.

He was born in Edmonton and moved to Bristol when he was around three years old.

Talent was endless, he was close to greatness!

With a heavy heart I bring the news that (TKorStretch) passed away last night 💔

My deepest condolences to TK’s family He was a good kid, what happened breaks my heart

Following the incident, a police statement said the rapper was fatally stabbed at around 8pm on Monday, August 29, under the Westway flyover.

"Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim - a 21-year-old man - until the arrival of London Ambulance Service paramedics.

"They were able to extract him through significant crowds in challenging circumstances to a waiting ambulance.

"He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "sickened" by the fatal stabbing.

He tweeted: "I am sickened by this awful attack.

"Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out.

"I urge anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or anonymously by @CrimeStoppersUK. There is no honour in staying silent."

The Met said "a number of violent incidents and serious stabbings" prompted a section 60 order to be put in place until 1am on Tuesday within the event's borders.

Police said 209 arrests had been made by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were 35 arrests the force labelled "other", 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, seven for drink/drug driving, five for criminal damage and one each for theft and robbery.

The force earlier paid tribute to one of its most experienced and "affectionate" horses that died after collapsing while on duty at the carnival on Sunday.

Police Horse Sandown, a 14-year-old chestnut gelding, had policed "all types of events" across London during his seven years of service since being presented to the force in 2015.

There was also a birth at the carnival although it is not known if the mother was a local resident or visiting the spectacle.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.45pm on Sunday August 28 to reports of a person in labour within the footprint of Notting Hill Carnival.

"We treated an adult and baby at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority."

Dr Alison Heydari, Commander of Local Policing, said early on Tuesday: "Officers from across the Met have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that all those who came to Notting Hill Carnival could enjoy the experience safely.

"It was the culmination of months of close coordination with the organisers, our local authority and emergency service partners and the community.

"The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as carnival should be.

"Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

"A murder investigation is under way, led by homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

"They will pursue every possible line of inquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

Dr Heydari added: "There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place.

"I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the police directly on 101 providing the reference 7478/29AUG. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.