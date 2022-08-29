Revellers party at Notting Hill Carnival finale following two-year hiatus

29 August 2022, 20:17 | Updated: 29 August 2022, 20:18

Young and old descended on the streets of west London on bank holiday Monday as Notting Hill Carnival continued to turn the area into a party for the first time since the pandemic.
Young and old descended on the streets of west London on bank holiday Monday as Notting Hill Carnival continued to turn the area into a party for the first time since the pandemic. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Young and old descended on the streets of west London on bank holiday Monday as Notting Hill Carnival continued to turn the area into a party for the first time since the pandemic.

The Adults Day parade saw many attendees dressed in colourful, sparkling costumes to match the dancers.

Pam Small, 54, came from the US for the carnival and was dressed in yellow feathers and an intricate sparkly costume.

She has been travelling to the UK for the carnival for nine years and is elated to be back after Covid.

She said: "I love everything about it. The people, the culture, the diversity - it's really special to be here."

Clayde Tavernier, 23, was wearing a blue-feathered crown and bystanders stopped to dance and take photos with him.

The Dominican dancer, who attends every year, said: "Carnival is the time to be myself, to express who I am. I came all the way from Dominica to be here and to have fun."

The Adults Day parade saw many attendees dressed in colourful, sparkling costumes to match the dancers. . Picture: Getty
Notting Hill Carnival returned to London over the weekend after a two year hiatus. Picture: Getty
Notting Hill Carnival returned to London over the weekend after a two year hiatus. Picture: Getty
The Adults Day parade saw many attendees dressed in colourful, sparkling costumes to match the dancers. . Picture: Getty

Iona Edesiri Thomson and Neve Kearneg, both 18, from London, were following the parade up Ladbroke Grove while wearing make-up featuring Caribbean green and yellow to represent the Jamaican flag.

Ms Thomson said: "We've been since we were little kids and this is the first time since Covid. The people are so fun and I love the food. People cooking their culture's food is really amazing."

Ms Kearneg added: "Usually Britain is very white but going to the carnival shows we are a multicultural nation and it's also great for tourism, which helps our economy."

Walking in the parade was Rolando Ponde, 34, who was wearing white platform heels and was covered in white, purple and pink feathers and matching diamantes.

He said: "Carnival is special because it introduces people to their roots, to their culture. We have our community here in the UK and at carnival we can all come together."

A man dances during the Grand Finale of the Notting Hill Carnival . Picture: Getty
The Grand Finale of the Notting Hill Carnival 2022 took place on Monday. Picture: Getty
The Adults Day parade saw many attendees dressed in colourful, sparkling costumes to match the dancers. . Picture: Getty
The Grand Finale of the Notting Hill Carnival 2022 took place on Monday. Picture: Getty

Sharon Decairos, 54, and sister Samantha Decairos, 53, were sitting on camping chairs next to people celebrating on the road wearing Caribbean accessories.

Sharon Decairos said: "With Covid we were all stuck inside. This is what we were missing."

Her sister added: "We can finally experience our culture again."

They have been going to the carnival since the 1970s and said the diversity and cultural celebration is what makes it special.

Mark Brown, 22, was wearing a Jamaican flag around his neck while queuing for jerk chicken.

He said: "At carnival there's just good vibes. I've been before, and now after Covid it's as if I've never left."

The Metropolitan Police said that by 7am on Monday there had been 76 arrests for "a variety of different offences".

The Grand Finale of the Notting Hill Carnival 2022 took place on Monday. Picture: Getty
The Adults Day parade saw many attendees dressed in colourful, sparkling costumes to match the dancers. . Picture: Getty
The Grand Finale of the Notting Hill Carnival 2022 took place on Monday. Picture: Getty
Officers also said Police Horse Sandown died on duty during the carnival after collapsing at about 9pm on Sunday. . Picture: Alamy

Officers also said a police horse died on duty during the carnival after collapsing at about 9pm on Sunday.

The force said it is too early to determine the cause of death, adding there will be an investigation, but named the horse as Police Horse (PH) Sandown.

A force statement said PH 149 Sandown was an affectionate 14-year-old chestnut gelding who stood 16 hands high and was one of the Met's most experienced horses, with a seven-year career.

"PH Sandown was gifted to the Met in 2015 and his good nature quickly won over officers," the statement said.

"He was the go-to horse to help new officers grow in confidence as they went through their training."

The statement said the horse was "loved dearly" and would be "sorely missed", adding: "Police horses are working animals, but PH Sandown was also an affectionate character who was full of personality.

"Police horses are working animals, but PH Sandown was also an affectionate character who was full of personality.

"He loved his food and was always nuzzling in pockets looking for treats.

"PH Sandown was a massive part of the Mounted Branch family and was loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by all."

