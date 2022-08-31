Breaking News

Female police officer sexually assaulted by 'numerous males' during Notting Hill carnival, Met Fed boss confirms

A female officer was sexually assaulted at the Notting Hill carnival. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A female Metropolitan Police officer was sexually assaulted at the Notting Hill carnival, the head of the force's police federation has confirmed.

Ken Marsh told LBC's Nick Ferrari that reports a female officer had been attacked were "absolutely correct".

It comes after police said they "dread" policing the event, which took place over Sunday and Monday.

"It's disgusting," said Mr Marsh, of the Metropolitan Police Federation.

"Sexually assaulted by numerous males during the carnival, you are absolutely correct, and my thoughts go out to that individual right now."

Reports said the female officer was assaulted after being grabbed in a headlock.

Figures released on Tuesday said that 74 officers were injured during this year's event.

Mr Marsh's federation said in a statement previously: "We are supporting colleagues. Every year our brave officers come under attack at this event.

"Colleagues dread policing it. And yet nothing changes."

Seven stabbings were reported across the carnival – the first time the vibrant celebration since the pandemic.

Six of those were non-fatal.

Bristol rapper TkorStretch was stabbed to death. The 21-year-old was set to become a father and had gone to the carnival with friends and his younger sister.

A murder probe is under way.

