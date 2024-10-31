Half of pet owners dread bonfire night— Be a good neighbour this fireworks season

31 October 2024, 11:44

Be a good neighbour this fireworks season.
Be a good neighbour this fireworks season. Picture: Getty

By Mark Kennedy

Bonfire Night is one of the most stressful days of the year for animal owners who fear the impact fireworks have on their pets, horses and livestock, our latest research shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And yet, 14 million people are planning to have private displays at home or with family and friends to mark Bonfire Night – while a further 22 million are expected to attend public firework events.

That’s why the RSPCA has launched a new fireworks campaign, in our 200th year, which calls on the nation to consider their neighbours this fireworks season and be “Kind Sparks”. We recognise that loving animals and enjoying fireworks are not mutually exclusive. Yet, there are simple but significant changes everyone can make to reduce the impact displays have on their neighbours and animals, whilst still enjoying celebrations.

For many years, the focus of our campaigns has been to highlight the impact fireworks have on pets, livestock and wildlife. However, our latest research has sought to delve into the consequences of firework displays on those who own and are passionate about animals – the people.

The survey found that more than half of pet-owners dread fireworks season, and 43% admit they have to change their lifestyle due to the risk of unexpected fireworks going off nearby. According to the findings many pet owners and farmers struggle to speak up about their concerns for fear of creating a divide in their area. Whilst two in five said they felt awkward saying anything and a third fear being seen as a killjoy.

In response the RSPCA has created the Kind Sparks guide, which aims to arm people with information and guidance about what they can do to be a firework-friendly neighbour in 2024. We have also created an interactive map that allows anyone to see the number of cats and dogs that would be impacted by them having a firework display in their garden, as well as the decibel level at which the animals would hear the fireworks depending on their proximity. Measuring between 150 and 175 decibels, fireworks are louder than many planes at takeoff (about 140 decibels). Human ears are damaged at a mere 85 decibels, but animals are known to have more sensitive hearing than humans in both frequency and volume.

Help us create cohesion amongst communities this fireworks season by making one small change. To read the Kind Sparks guide and try out the decibel map visit www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/campaign/fireworks

________________

Dr Mark Kennedy is the Senior Scientific Manager at the RSPCA.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

