Welcome to 'Great Britain': Crumbling schools, undrinkable water, and a terror suspect on the loose, writes Nick Ferrari

7 September 2023, 12:58

"I haven’t even talked about tens of other issues have I?"

Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

As this country crumbles, a terror suspect is on the loose, and the Conservatives seem oblivious to the fact that they're losing the plot!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We’re now living in a country where the schools are crumbling in front of us.

While the concrete crisis has been gripping Britain in these past few days, that's not the only problem gripping Britain.

You turn on the tap and you really wouldn’t want to drink the water!

In 2021, the government were exposed for not testing drinking water for toxic manmade chemicals that are linked to cancer and other diseases.

And now data obtained by LBC research has revealed that five people a day fall ill from swimming in the UK's seas, rivers and lakes.

It doesn't end there.

You try and get a train and you have to pick a day where you have to pick a day where they might be running.

And God forbid you fall ill because if you want to get to a hospital, well the motorway might be jammed, or there would be a Just Stop Oil protest stopping your ambulance getting there, and when you get there, there could be a junior doctor strike.

Members have carried out many tactics to protest against oil, such as slow marching on the roads, dousing famous paintings in their signature orange paint, and even glueing their hands to the road.

Meanwhile, you’re asked, as you go about your business today: ‘Could you see if a terror suspect wearing red and white checked trousers, any chance you could have a look for him, please'?

Terror suspect, Daniel Khalife, 21, escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning on the back of a food truck and is on the run.

The former soldier was due to go to trial over terrorism and Official Secrets Act offences.

Now, a stretch of the M20 motorway, heading to the ports of Dover and Folkestone, has been shut for 'enhanced security checks' as part of a nationwide manhunt.

And the Conservatives wonder why there’s a sense that they’re losing the plot.

I haven’t even talked about tens of other issues, have I?

There are just so many.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The realities of climate change are already hitting home, writes Natasha Devon

Climate change deniers need to wake up - the window for action is diminishing rapidly

38 mins ago

A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis

2 hours ago

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller

21 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

7 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter

Captain Tom Moore's daughter made £70K in salary and expenses while donations for father's charity slumped
Breaking News

Police arrest third man over suspected arson at Crooked House pub after fire guts beloved boozer
The London mayor issued an emergency weather response.

Sadiq Khan triggers emergency weather response for London as UK swelters in record-breaking September heatwave
Gabriela Kosilko, 26, was reported missing last week

Murder suspect dies in police cell as body found in search for missing woman in Leicester

Police are hunting for Sara Sharif's family

Police raid at least 20 homes in Pakistan in hunt for Sara Sharif's family

Common appliances contribute to heat in your home during heatwaves

How your home appliances can heat your home up to 43C when it’s 32 degrees outside

Network Rail has admitted health and safety failings over a rail crash that claimed three lives.

'I’ve been left to exist alone': Partner of conductor killed in Stonehaven derailment 'unable to comprehend' his death
Network Rail has admitted health and safety failings over a rail crash that claimed three lives.

Network Rail admits health and safety failings over Stonehaven train crash that killed three in 2020
Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife broke out of Wandsworth prison yesterday

Stretch of M20 motorway heading towards ports shut down as manhunt for escaped terror suspect continues
Donald Trump has challenged Meghan Markle to a debate

Donald Trump challenges Meghan Markle to debate as he accuses her of being 'disrespectful' to late Queen