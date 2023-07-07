We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy

7 July 2023, 13:54

Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law
Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

During the dark days of the lockdown Britain needed a hero.

Please forgive me for recalling those bleak days when thousands of our friends and family members succumbed to covid each day.

Millions more of us were locked in our homes. It seems difficult to believe now but we were separated from many of our loved ones and lived under the spectre of police drones scouring the countryside for anyone daring to sit on a park bench.

But commeth the hour, commeth the man.

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. We needed one and Captain Sir Tom raised £38 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps around the lawn before his 100th birthday by walking round his garden.

How utterly sad that this great achievement and legacy is now - for some - in danger of being framed around a swimming pool and spa complex his daughter has built at her home.

Firstly, there is no suggestion that the family have done anything unlawful nor indeed used any of the charity's funds to build the swimming pool.

But as a £250-an-hour lifestyle coach surely Captain Sir Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore must surely be aware of how the row looks to the public.

It is not that long ago that Mrs Ingram-Moore tried to appoint herself the £85,000-a-year head of a charity set up in Sir Captain Tom's name and funded by public donation. She had previously tried for a £100,000-a-year salary which was rejected by the Charity Commission.

These optics did not look good.

Just one month after his death, the Charity Commission opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation, started by his family.

Investigations have escalated and the charity is no longer receiving donations while the inquiry continues.

There have never been any questions over the handling of the money raised by Captain Sir Tom which was donated straight to NHS Charities Together’s Covid-19 Urgent Appeal and has never been under investigation.

When Captain Sir Tom died in February 2021 there was genuine sadness and hope that his concern for others would not be forgotten when the pandemic moves from everyday life into the history books.

This week as the row over the swimming pool shows no sign of abating, Mrs Ingram-Moore was on holiday.

She posted a picture of a happy, smiling family seemingly oblivious to the row back home.

Now, no-one is saying she shouldn't go on holiday but it seemed a strange to post such a carefree picture.

Captain Sir Tom was a hero. His sponsored walk leaning on his walking frame captured the public imagination when the future seemed uncertain and bleak.

To say he was an inspiration is putting it mildly.

But this latest row is not a good look. We can only hope this does not overshadow his achievements.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off

2 hours ago

Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

15 hours ago

LBC’s Will Guyatt burned the midnight oil to see what Zuckerberg’s new Twitter rival is like

Musk’s Twitter is hanging on by a Thread as Meta launches rival social media platform

18 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions

EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'
Nadine Dorries last spoke in the House of Commons on the 7th July 2022

'Ridiculous': Campaigners slam Nadine Dorries who raked in £145,000 despite not speaking in Parliament for a year
Teachers are on strike again this week

Teachers on strike for second day this week, with many schools closed fully or partially on Friday
Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson, and brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler

Four boys who fell in frozen lake in Solihull drowned in 'terrible accident'

Stockton Rush told cameraman what would happen if they got lost while bolted inside Titan

'You're dead anyway': OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's 'very strange' response to safety concerns over Titan sub
Maria and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have taken control the majority stake in Fininvest, their late father's media company

Dead billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's oldest two children win Succession-style battle for control of his company
Keir Starmer has called for water bosses to face personal liability

'There needs to be accountability at the top': Keir Starmer calls for water bosses to face personal liability
Tributes have poured in for the girl killed in the crash

'Our shining star': Tributes to girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon school crash, as parents hold vigils for injured children
Sue Gray broke civil service rules over Labour job, government says

Keir Starmer reveals details of 'short call' with Sue Gray which triggered probe into ex-top civil servant
Sir Keir Starmer said Sadiq Khan has no legal choice but to tackle air pollution

'He has no choice': Keir Starmer backs London mayor Sadiq Khan over controversial Ulez scheme