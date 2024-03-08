Susan Hall is not a feminist London needs inclusive leadership this International Women's Day

8 March 2024, 06:30

Susan Hall is not a feminist London needs inclusive leadership this International Women's Day
Susan Hall is not a feminist London needs inclusive leadership this International Women's Day. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Marsha de Cordova

By Marsha de Cordova

  • Marsha de Cordova is the Labour MP for Battersea

There’s not many things I agree with Susan Hall on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She hailed Liz Truss’s catastrophic mini-budget as a triumph, she supported Donald Trump’s election, and she has amplified and encouraged racist and discriminatory content again and again.

So it’s clear to say our views are different.

But there is, surprisingly, one thing I do agree with her on.

Susan has said before that she doesn’t think of herself as a feminist. And on that, she is right. Susan Hall is not a feminist, and she is not an ally to women.

Today we celebrate International Women’s Day 2024 and its theme of Inspire Inclusion. Susan has consistently failed to inspire others “to understand and value women's inclusion to forge a better world.”

Her record and words speak for themself.

She once called Gemma Collins a “stupid fat blond woman”, who was “ghastly, really ghastly.”

Recently she has tried to distance herself from those comments, suggesting she didn’t mean to cause offence. But at the time, when she was called out for being disrespectful and offensive, Susan doubled down saying that it was “political correctness gone berserk” and that she stood by those comments because she “meant it”.

She continually repeated vile and sexist accusations about my friend and colleague Angela Rayner MP, Labour's Deputy Leader, months after Boris Johnson - not exactly well known for his feminist credentials - called it “sexist [and] misogynistic tripe.”

It is unbelievable that a woman aspiring to hold the highest office in our diverse trailblazing city and be its first female mayor has claimed that things are “totally stacked against men” and that diversity targets are “token quotas”.

The list goes on. And these are just some of the things she’s not yet deleted off the internet.

Whether on equal pay, violence against women and girls, or improving women’s rights in the workplace, Susan Hall has shown that she would be a be a disastrous mayor for women in London.

We can’t let her win in London on May 2nd.

We need a mayor that will stand up for women and champion our inclusion like our current Mayor Sadiq Khan who is an actual ally of women.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

British citizenship and human rights at a crossroads: the controversial case of Shamima Begum and Camp Roj's forgotten children

Removing Shamima Begum's citizenship is a cruel, politically-motivated policy that has done nothing to keep us safe

19 hours ago

Sunak's anti-vaping campaign: a Don Quixote approach against windmills

Rishi Sunak's anti-vaping campaign: a Don Quixote approach against windmills

22 hours ago

Protecting Britain's pubs requires much bolder action from the Chancellor than today's Budget

Protecting Britain's pubs requires much bolder action from the Chancellor than today's Budget

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Craig posted a video on Instagram a week ago saying he was out shopping for a Volvo

First Big Brother winner Craig Phillips tells of his terror after the brakes failed on his Jaguar I-Pace
The Ministry of Defence lacks a 'credible plan' to fund the Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence has no 'credible plan' to fund UK's Armed Forces, MPs warn

The NHS app will monitor people’s step counts

NHS app will monitor patients’ step counts and heart rates 'to help people get back to work'
Theresa May will step down as an MP at the next general election

Former PM Theresa May to stand down as MP at next election

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

Caroline Nokes, Dehenna Davison and Florence Eshalomi have spoken out about the abuse they face

'Get back in the kitchen - you don't belong in Parliament': Female MPs speak out over abuse amid safety fears
Joe Biden delivering his state of the union address

'Democracy is at risk': Joe Biden warns of 'unprecedented moment in US history' as he hits out at Donald Trump
Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch 'engaged again aged 92', as he prepares for fifth marriage to Russian molecular biologist
Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release
Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to sack Michelle Donelan

Rishi Sunak defends decision not to sack Michelle Donelan, as taxpayers foot bill for science minister's libel case